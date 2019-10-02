Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Frozen Treat 

The Taco & Ice Cream Joint

The Taco & Ice Cream Joint feels like sensory overload.
  MABEL SUEN
  • The Taco & Ice Cream Joint feels like sensory overload.

The Taco & Ice Cream Joint

2738 Cherokee Street, 314-224-5799

For both kids and the young at heart, stepping inside The Taco & Ice Cream Joint feels like sensory overload. Equal parts taqueria and ice cream shop, this Cherokee Street staple excels at both of these specialties. Opt for a classic cup or cone, and then pause to appreciate the myriad ice cream flavors on offer, ranging from avocado and cucumber with chile powder to blackberry and bubblegum. One of our personal favorites is the chocolate de abuelita, which riffs on spicy Mexican hot chocolate to delightful results. The shop stocks more than ice cream to satisfy sweet tooths: Don't miss the candy-colored paletas, chocolate-covered frozen bananas or a towering banana split.

