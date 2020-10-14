Always an excellent choice for a night (or afternoon) out, Just John used the pandemic-forced closure this spring and summer to do a $100,000 renovation to the club’s interior. The result, unveiled in an early October grand reopening, is a modernized open concept with the central island bar replaced by a sleek update, positioned at the side of an expansive dance floor. Redone and expanded bathrooms offer welcome touchless features, and there is new flooring and lighting throughout. What hasn’t changed is the community feel built over the past eleven years by co-owners Jeromy Ruot and John Arnold. They’ve managed to create that perfect mixture of a spot that can transition from low-key to full-on party. And while it looks like it will be a while before packed dance floors are a smart option again, Just John still has one of the best patios in St. Louis. It’s always been an outdoor oasis, and we’re especially thankful for it these days. — Doyle Murphy