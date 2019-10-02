Best Gift Shop 

Goods & Services

The Arch Store

The Arch Store

11 North Fourth Street, 314-678-1500

If you want everything you own to have the Gateway Arch on it (and who doesn't?), the only place you'll need to visit in the whole city is The Arch Store located next to the museum beneath the Arch. As part of the $380 million in upgrades that were completed last year, this store showcases the history and importance of our favorite St. Louis monument. The brightly lit store offers books, figurines, mugs, keychains, T-shirts and more that all honor our big beautiful Gateway to the West. And best of all, you don't have to pay to get into the actual Arch to visit the store. Just go through security like you normally would, skip through the museum and you'll find The Arch Store waiting for you. Everything down in that beautiful new complex is free to see until you want to see the documentary movie, ride on the riverboat or take the Tram Ride to the Top.

