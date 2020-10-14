People in St. Louis have been hyped for years about the possibility of getting a professional soccer team, and now our time has finally arrived. With the landing of St. Louis CITY SC, all of our soccer dreams have come true and we’re all ready to show our pride. The St. Louis CITY SC online shop is already up and poppin’, ready to sell you a stack of merchandise that you can wear proudly, knowing that you were representing even before the first game. The shop offers branded T-shirts, decals, banners, magnets, keychains, can coolers and more. You can even get the all-important soccer scarf here. So if you’re looking for a place to buy presents for your loved ones this year but you’re not interested in visiting a mall, one of the best places to visit virtually is the St. Louis CITY SC online shop. You can have your gifts delivered and also support St. Louis sports. That’s a win-win. — Jaime Lees