Best Greek Restaurant 

The Greek Kitchen

click to enlarge TOM HELLAUER - Savory chocolate baklava at the Greek Kitchen.
  • TOM HELLAUER
  • Savory chocolate baklava at the Greek Kitchen.

The Greek Kitchen

343 South Kirkwood Road #101, Kirkwood; 0x000A314-462-9112

You can't get the Greek Kitchen's famous lamb shanks every night of the week. After all, these marinated, fall-off-the-bone beauties take two days to prepare. While this may seem disappointing on its face, it's actually a good thing because it allows you to branch out and try Lisa Nichols' shockingly good Greek cooking. Nichols, together with co-owner Joe Kandel, serves the real deal — Greek food so good you'll think you've somehow stepped through one of its paintings of the mother country and landed smack-dab in Santorini. The spanakopita and pastitsio are otherworldly, and even a simple gyro is anything but thanks to its tender ground beef and lamb and rich tzatziki. It's so good it will almost make you forget those lamb shanks. Almost.

