Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Goods & Services

Staff Pick

Best Grocery 

Freddie’s Market

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS - Freddie's Market
  • GOOGLE MAPS
  • Freddie's Market
It may be Freddie’s Market’s (9052 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves; 314-968-1914) daily specials, local produce, fantastic staff or reasonable prices, but every time you walk inside, it feels like home. The cheese selection holds its own and includes offerings from local dairy farms, such as Rolling Lawns. There’s a weekly menu of hot specials that won’t steer you wrong. Each plate comes with an entree, side, vegetable and dessert. And every week, there’s something different, with the exception of a homemade meatloaf on “Meatloaf Mondays.” You can always pick the meals up in store, while supplies last. If you want to ensure you get a hot special, just call ahead to reserve a plate, and Freddie’s will have to be ready to go. —Madyson Dixon

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to the Best of St. Louis 2021 Read More

  2. Best St. Louis-Style Pizza Read More

  3. Best of St. Louis: Reader's Choice Read More

  4. Best Attorney Read More

  5. Food & Drink Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation