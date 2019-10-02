Goods & Services

Staff Pick

Best Hair Salon 

Naturally Pure & Salon



564 South Gray Avenue, Webster Groves; 314-963-7101

Not all hair salons are equal — that's a lesson you'll learn immediately at Naturally Pure Salon. Upon entry, a friendly receptionist will offer you a complimentary selection of drinks, and a 10 a.m. glass of wine is not at all frowned upon. Not only are the top-notch stylists at Naturally Pure all experienced professionals, but the products they use are high-end and fabulous. This is an Aveda salon, so these superior stylists are all continuously training to learn all about the latest haircuts, styles and trends. Enjoy free services like a hand massage while you wait for your color to process, and don't forget to look around at the other clients in the room to see the stunning hair transformations that happen within these walls. Once you visit Naturally Pure Salon, you'll never want to visit any other salon ever again. It is luxurious and exceptional.

