Best Hair Salon 

Naturally Pure Salon

click to enlarge RFT STAFF - Naturally Pure Salon.
  • RFT STAFF
  • Naturally Pure Salon.

564 South Gray Avenue, Webster Groves; 314-963-7101

What do you do about all of the anxiety, fear and weight gain brought on by the pandemic? You stay as pretty as you can and suck it up — that’s all you really can do in these terrible times. And if you’re desperate to visit a professional who can fix that tragic mess that you’ve been trying to ignore on your head, Naturally Pure Salon in Webster Groves provides not just high-end haircuts and color, but they’re also super strict about safety. They’ve gone out of their way to provide a socially distanced environment for their clients, including rearranging their workspace, spreading out their stations, providing masks, wearing face shields and requesting that customers stay outside in their cars until they’re called inside for their appointment. Customers appreciate both this regimented approach to their safety and the results in the mirror. — Jaime Lees

Previous Winners

