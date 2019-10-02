Best Hardware Store 

Sometimes you don't want to deal with Home Depot or Lowe's. Maybe you just need a key copied or some duct tape, but at those huge places you're going to have to navigate an entire hardware complex to find the one simple item that you need. That's not the case at Southside Hardware. This little hardware store located on Hampton has just what you need and nothing else. If you need tons of lumber, sure, visit one of the big-box stores. But for small projects and tools, places like Southside Hardware can't be beat. Everything you need is so much easier to find in a neighborhood hardware store like this. If you need glue, it's right where the glue should be — no surprises, no annoyances. And if you need to track down something specific, it's always easy to find an employee to help you out. Shop small. Shop Southside.