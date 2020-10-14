Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Best Hardware Store 

Overland Hardware Co.

2520 Woodson Road, Overland; 314-427-1404

When did a trip to the hardware store transform into an hours-long quest through a labyrinthian maze, one guarded by the evasive, orange-aproned Keepers of the Tools, and why must we answer a series of riddles just to secure the products we’ve come to purchase? If you’ve ever found yourself asking that question while traversing the expansive grounds of one of the big-name chains, you need to bring your business to Overland Hardware Co. A cornerstone of the Overland community, this shop harkens back to the days of small-town service and knowledgeable staff in a hardware store — a simpler, more merciful time when compared to the experience in your average Lowe’s or Home Depot. Here, the secrets of the hardware store game have been passed down to employees for decades — family secrets, even, being that the shop’s current owners are the sons of those who first opened the Overland Hardware Co. all those years ago. In short, they have what you need, and they are ready to answer your questions. Just don’t ask them why people waste so much time and money at the chain stores — no one in their right mind has a good answer for that. — Daniel Hill

