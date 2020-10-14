Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Best (Hypothetical) Place to Quarantine 

Big Eli Ferris Wheel

click to enlarge PAUL SABLEMAN/FLICKR - The City Museum.

Roof of the City Museum, 750 N 16th Street, 314-231-2489

2020 has been the year of staying the heck away from people. The Big Eli Ferris Wheel on the rooftop of the City Museum would provide a nice daytime view as well as the solace of being alone during a time when old white women named Karen are still refusing to wear a mask for “medical exemptions.” It’s the perfect spot to hibernate and not leave until the Trump administration politicizes a global pandemic with a vaccine right before the presidential election. Getting tired of the Ferris wheel would not be a problem, either. The rooftop also has a school bus that would be a nice, cozy spot for the occasional nap. — Matt Woods

