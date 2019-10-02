Best Indian Restaurant 

Fresh, high-quality ingredients and modern riffs on classic Nepalese and Indian specialties define the dining experience at Himalayan Yeti. Located in a former Long John Silver's fast-food restaurant, Himalayan Yeti doesn't stand out from the sidewalk, and the sparse decor inside doesn't inspire much more confidence, but never fear — it's chef-owner Dipak Prasai's cooking that you're here for, and rest assured, it's plenty impressive. Get a taste of Prasai's talent with favorites like the lamb vindaloo, chicken tikka masala or samosas stuffed with lightly spiced potatoes, peas, chickpeas and dried fruit. Be sure to order the kulcha bread, filled with a mixture of herbs and onion, to soak up extra sauce.