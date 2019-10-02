Best Italian restaurant 

Although not yet two years old, Louie already feels like a St. Louis dining institution. That is entirely to the credit of owner Matt McGuire and his team, who understand the key role that warm, welcoming hospitality plays in any dining experience. The kitchen crew, led by executive chef Sean Turner, puts that same level of attention and care into every dish, including must-try favorites such as the Roman gnocco, roasted chicken and polenta. Louie's seasonal specials shine just as bright; in the summer, regulars look forward to savoring the wood-fired cherry tomato, burrata and basil pizza and sweet corn ravioli, while the winter brings comforting bowls of tortellini en brodo and wood-roasted radicchio with green beans, almonds and shallots.