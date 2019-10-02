Arts & Entertainment

Staff Pick

Best Jazz Club 

The Dark Room

click to enlarge KELLY GLUECK - The Dark Room.
  • KELLY GLUECK
  • The Dark Room.

The Dark Room

3610 Grandel Square, 314-776-9550

Since its reopening in the lobby of the Grandel Theatre in 2017, the Dark Room has rapidly become a hub of jazz in Grand Center. The space hosts live music every night of the week by St. Louis' finest musicians — Tommy Halloran, Kaleb Kirby, Anita Jackson, the Kasimu-Tet and the Ryan Marquez Trio are just a few of the sharply skilled acts that populate the venue's concert calendar. It's not just the jazz bringing people through the doors, though. The Dark Room simply oozes class, serving as a photo gallery, wine bar and restaurant as well, with small, shareable plates and an effortlessly cultured atmosphere that makes you wonder if you should have come clad in a blazer (but don't worry, this is a judgment-free zone). The jazzy soundtrack is simply the icing on the cake that is the Dark Room experience.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation