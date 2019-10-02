Best Jazz Club 

Since its reopening in the lobby of the Grandel Theatre in 2017, the Dark Room has rapidly become a hub of jazz in Grand Center. The space hosts live music every night of the week by St. Louis' finest musicians — Tommy Halloran, Kaleb Kirby, Anita Jackson, the Kasimu-Tet and the Ryan Marquez Trio are just a few of the sharply skilled acts that populate the venue's concert calendar. It's not just the jazz bringing people through the doors, though. The Dark Room simply oozes class, serving as a photo gallery, wine bar and restaurant as well, with small, shareable plates and an effortlessly cultured atmosphere that makes you wonder if you should have come clad in a blazer (but don't worry, this is a judgment-free zone). The jazzy soundtrack is simply the icing on the cake that is the Dark Room experience.