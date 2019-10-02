Best Live Music Venue 

If you've ever been to the Pageant, you'll understand in an instant why we picked it as our favorite live music venue in St. Louis. The sound is top notch, the concert calendar is always packed and the layout of the 2,300-capacity space accomplishes a bit of a magic trick by ensuring that concertgoers are never more than 70 feet away from the stage. Regardless of whether you're ponying up to one of the bars, watching from the balcony or standing down in the pit, you have a prime view of the action. This year the venue has already played host to some fantastic names — including Angels & Airwaves, Die Antwoord and Adam Ant — with upcoming shows by Lizzo, the Raconteurs, Sleater-Kinney, Indigo Girls and even comedian Eric Andre. And it's not just us local folks that think the Pageant is one of the best venues in town to see a concert: Trade publication Pollstar ranked it No. 4 in the world on its annual Top 200 Club Venues list in 2018.