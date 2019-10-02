Arts & Entertainment

Staff Pick

Best Live Music Venue 

The Pageant

click to enlarge JASON STOFF - The Flaming Lips at The Pageant.
  • JASON STOFF
  • The Flaming Lips at The Pageant.

The Pageant

6161 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161

If you've ever been to the Pageant, you'll understand in an instant why we picked it as our favorite live music venue in St. Louis. The sound is top notch, the concert calendar is always packed and the layout of the 2,300-capacity space accomplishes a bit of a magic trick by ensuring that concertgoers are never more than 70 feet away from the stage. Regardless of whether you're ponying up to one of the bars, watching from the balcony or standing down in the pit, you have a prime view of the action. This year the venue has already played host to some fantastic names — including Angels & Airwaves, Die Antwoord and Adam Ant — with upcoming shows by Lizzo, the Raconteurs, Sleater-Kinney, Indigo Girls and even comedian Eric Andre. And it's not just us local folks that think the Pageant is one of the best venues in town to see a concert: Trade publication Pollstar ranked it No. 4 in the world on its annual Top 200 Club Venues list in 2018.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation