Best Margarita 

Some things never change, and fortunately for us, that includes the Lily's Special Margarita at Lily's Mexican Restaurant. Ten years ago the Riverfront Times named it the best marg in town, and after some extensive research, we're happy to report that it's still very much deserving of this distinction. Maybe it deserves it even more today, considering that the quality has never wavered and that the prices are still incredibly affordable ($7.50 for a "small" and $13.50 for a "large," which is roughly the size of the sun). Like the home-style Mexican eats served here by the Esparza family, the margs don't just hit the spot — they make memories that will last, if not a lifetime, at least hopefully another ten years.