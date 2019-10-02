Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Martini 

The Gin Room

The perfect martini awaits at the Gin Room.
  • MONICA MILEUR
  • The perfect martini awaits at the Gin Room.

The Gin Room

3200 South Grand Boulevard, 314-771-3411

If you're looking for the best martini in town, that means you're also looking for the best gin selection. Natasha Bahrami isn't just St. Louis' resident gin expert — she's quickly becoming one of the most knowledgeable and voracious promoters of gin education in the country. Since opening The Gin Room inside her family's restaurant, Cafe Natasha, in 2014, Bahrami has expanded her programming and offerings at the bar as well as her outreach to the local and national spirits communities. Several martinis are offered at The Gin Room — including one made with pomegranate molasses, a nod to Cafe Natasha's Persian roots — but purists will want the Right Perfect made with Right Gin, Dolin rouge and dry vermouths and Regan's orange bitters.

