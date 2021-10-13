Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Best Martini 

The Gin Room

click to enlarge COURTESY GIN ROOM - Gin Room owner Natasha Bahrami.
  • COURTESY GIN ROOM
  • Gin Room owner Natasha Bahrami.
Before she was an internationally renowned Gin Hall of Famer, the Gin Room’s (3200 South Grand Boulevard; 314-771-3411) Natasha Bahrami was a girl in need of a drink who happened to sit down before a barman who knew how to make a proper martini. Blown away, she went down the rabbit hole, which led to her passion for gin. She now shares her love and knowledge with the world as one of the spirit’s most knowledgeable ambassadors. Bahrami’s bar is a thrilling temple to gin in all its various forms, but if you want to taste how it all began, have her make you a martini and see where it takes you. If her story is any indication, the path will surely lead to good things. —Cheryl Baehr

