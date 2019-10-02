Food & Drink

Best Meat Market 

Wenneman Meat Co.

Wenneman Meat Co.

7415 State Route 15, St. Libory, Illinois; 618-768-4328

In an age when foodborne-illness recalls feel more perfunctory than panic-inducing, it's especially important to know where your food comes from. At family-run Wenneman Meat Co., a processing plant and butcher shop in St. Libory, Illinois, livestock is sourced from local farms and humanely slaughtered on-site. Founded in 1927, Wenneman has been a trusted name in southern Illinois for almost a century, and word has spread to St. Louis, with chefs and pitmasters across town sourcing its quality beef and pork. Wenneman products are sold in local markets across St. Louis, but the best selection and experience can be had at the retail shop in St. Libory, where the meat case is filled with quality cuts, flavored sausages, charcuterie and more.

