Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Mexican Restaurant 

Mi Tierra Bonita

click to enlarge JENNIFER SILVERBERG - Mi Tierra Bonita satisfies.
  • JENNIFER SILVERBERG
  • Mi Tierra Bonita satisfies.

Mi Tierra Bonita

3203 Collinsville Road, Fairmont City, Illinois; 618-271-7311

In 2018, Mi Tierra Tienda y Taqueria in Fairmont City, Illinois, relocated — but diners needn't go far to find it, as Mi Tierra Bonita is located just next door to the original. Mi Tierra first hit the local food scene radar in 2013, when then-Riverfront Times food critic Ian Froeb lauded menu items such as the barbacoa taco and the torta milanesa, a sandwich stacked with paper-thin steak that's been coated in breadcrumbs and fried to crispy perfection. At Mi Tierra Bonita, the expanded dining room means that even more lucky customers can congregate over those beloved menu items as well as chicken mole, fajitas and chimichangas.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation