Best Mexican Restaurant 

In 2018, Mi Tierra Tienda y Taqueria in Fairmont City, Illinois, relocated — but diners needn't go far to find it, as Mi Tierra Bonita is located just next door to the original. Mi Tierra first hit the local food scene radar in 2013, when then-Riverfront Times food critic Ian Froeb lauded menu items such as the barbacoa taco and the torta milanesa, a sandwich stacked with paper-thin steak that's been coated in breadcrumbs and fried to crispy perfection. At Mi Tierra Bonita, the expanded dining room means that even more lucky customers can congregate over those beloved menu items as well as chicken mole, fajitas and chimichangas.