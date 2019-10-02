Arts & Entertainment

Staff Pick

Best Movie Theater 

St. Andrews Cinema

click to enlarge VIRGINIA HAROLD - St. Andrews Cinema.
  • VIRGINIA HAROLD
  • St. Andrews Cinema.

St. Andrews Cinema

2025 Golfway Street, St. Charles; 636-947-1133

Earlier in 2019, the RFT featured a real unicorn in the local movie presentation game, the St. Andrews Cinema. Next year, the space will be celebrating its 50th anniversary. That's notable enough, but what's really a kicker is that the films shown there in 2019 come with a cheaper ticket price than they did in 1969. The region's sole remaining dollar show, the St. Andrews features three screens. They rotate between about a half-dozen movies at a time, meaning that the thrifty moviegoers of St. Charles County can see pretty much every film in second-run release for about $20 to $25 a month, a crazy notion. While the industry has moved toward high comfort in moviehouse experiences, the St. Andrews is an old-school type of place, though the theater's young management staff is attacking an ambitious updating process over the next few months, all while providing a home for the ultimate camp classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, on alternating weekends.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation