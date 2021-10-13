Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Best Movie Theater 

Hi-Pointe

click to enlarge RFT FILE PHOTO - Hi-Pointe Theatre
  • RFT FILE PHOTO
  • Hi-Pointe Theatre
Putting forth big Wes Anderson vibes, St. Louis’ tiny Hi-Pointe Theatre (1005 McCausland Avenue, 314-955-6273) is the best place to go for an intimate theater experience. Visiting this little corner spot on McCausland is like a trip back in time. There are vintage seats, a small selection of treats (including popcorn) at the front counter and a wide selection of movies, including classics and newer independent films. The retro experience makes this movie house one of the best places in town for a first date that you’re hoping turns into a real relationship. The style will give you something to talk about immediately, and if all goes well, you might get a kiss outside beneath the old-fashioned vintage marquee. —Jaime Lees

