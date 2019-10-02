Best Music Festival 

Scholars of St. Louis music history will remember that there was once a local fest whose name rhymed with Pu Fest. Who Fest? You Fest? Boo Fest? It doesn't seem to matter anymore — and it certainly never mattered to the organizers and attendees of Pu Fest. A determinedly underground festival that just wrapped up its sixth year in September, Pu Fest unites the city's music scenes with a stunning range of genres and top-notch performers both local and national. This year's standouts included Columbia, Missouri, blackened speed-metal act Acid Leather, the charming surf-pop of Minneapolis' Miami Dolphins, a reunion of the impossible-to-categorize but much-missed Demonlover, the jazz/hip-hop fusion of PRYR and the last show by local post-hardcore dynamos Anodes. The variety would be enough to cause whiplash at a lesser festival, but with Pu Fest it all coalesces into a whole: music made by weirdos, for weirdos.