Best Musical 

New Line Theatre's production of Joe Tracz and Joe Iconis' Be More Chill was highly anticipated, because how often do you see a musical in St. Louis while it's still a first-run show on Broadway? Co-directors Scott Miller and Mike Dowdy-Windsor gave us a show that was razor sharp in execution and far more entertaining than even the word of mouth promised. The songs were clever and sharp, the young cast impressed with their naturalistic performances and the plot felt familiar and yet fresh. There are many iterations of the "outcast kid becomes cool" trope, but few use the heady combination of science fiction and Mountain Dew to offer a warning about the dangers or over-reliance on technology. With a little luck, New Line's production of Be More Chill could become a yearly event, like the forever-returning touring production of Wicked.