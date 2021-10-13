Tucked into a residential intersection in a neighborhood between Lindenwood University and St. Charles’ historic district,looks more like a corner dive bar than a restaurant — and in some ways, it is. If you belly up to the restaurant’s stick, you’ll be sitting under the lights of a vintage Budweiser chandelier as you wash down your Busch and play a couple of rounds of Keno. However, there is more than meets the eye in this gem. Out of an unassuming kitchen comes some of the best comfort food around, including sizzling hot steaks, fried chicken and the restaurant’s famous hamburger steak, a mammoth slab of juicy ground beef smothered in mushrooms, onions and brown gravy. You don’t have to be a resident of the immediate area to appreciate such a thing of beauty, but it sure helps when you have to stagger home with such a full belly. —