Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Sports & Recreation

Staff Pick

Best New Sports Team (Alive) 

St. Louis CITY SC

click to enlarge MLS4THELOU - Rendering of St. Louis City SC's stadium.
  • MLS4THELOU
  • Rendering of St. Louis City SC's stadium.

We love St. Louis CITY SC. We think. We haven’t really met them yet, and their 22,500-capacity soccer stadium is at the moment a very large pit in the ground in the Downtown West neighborhood. But we’re still pretty sure we’re going to hit off. The Cards and Blues are great, and we missed going to games this season. (No, we didn’t buy one of the cardboard cutout proxies to sit in Busch Stadium.) But St. Louis is a big soccer town, and now that the owners of our new MLS team have reworked the original plan to stick us with a huge chunk of the stadium costs, we’re ready for the honeymoon to begin. Here’s to opening day 2023. — Doyle Murphy

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

  1. The Best of St. Louis in the Worst of Times Read More

  2. Best of St. Louis 2020 Food & Drink Read More

  3. Best of St. Louis 2020 Goods & Services Read More

  4. Best of St. Louis 2020 Arts & Entertainment Read More

  5. Best Weed Doctor Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation