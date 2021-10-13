Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Non-Beef Burger 

The Double Trouble Burger at CC’s Vegan Spot

click to enlarge PHUONG BUI - The Double Trouble Burger.
  • PHUONG BUI
  • The Double Trouble Burger.
Trezel Brown, owner of CC’s Vegan Spot (4993 Loughborough Avenue; 314-899-9400), is a master of making vegan food so soulful and comforting you leave as satisfied as you would walking out of your grandma’s kitchen after Sunday supper. Her Double Trouble Burger is the perfect embodiment of her skills. The massive sandwich is made with two different vegan patties. The first, a barbecue brinjal burger, is made with mouthwatering eggplant seasoned with warm spices; the second is her shockingly rich beet burger. Stacked together with spicy sauce, slaw and vegan cheese, and placed on a pillow-soft bun, it’s a masterpiece of vegan cuisine. —Cheryl Baehr

