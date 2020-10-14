Best of St. Louis 2020 Readers' Choice 

We asked Riverfront Times readers for their picks on everything from best sushi to best sex shop. They voted on five categories: People & Places, Arts & Entertainment, Goods & Services, Sports & Recreation and Food & Drink. Take a look, and see if the voters got it right.
PEOPLE & PLACES
Best (Hypothetical) Place to Quarantine
City Museum
750 North Sixteenth Street, 314-231-2489
Runner Up:Left Bank Books
399 North Euclid Avenue, 314-367-6731
Best Activist
Cori Bush
Runner Up: Ohun Ashe
Best Disappearing Act
Lyda Krewson
Runner Up: Lacy Clay
Best Lawyer
Travis Noble, P.C.
Runner Up: Tony Rothert
Best Lightning Rod
Kim Gardner
Runner Up: Cori Bush
Best Local Boy Gone Bad
Larry Arnowitz
Runner Up: Mark McCloskey
Best Local Journalist
Bill McClellan
Runner Up: Rebecca Rivas
Best Old Building
Old Courthouse
11 North Fourth Street, 314-655-1600
Runner Up: St. Louis Public Library – Central Library
1301 Olive Street, 314-241-2288
Best Place for a First Date
Saint Louis Zoo
1 Government Drive, 314-781-0900
Runner Up: Venice Café
1903 Pestalozzi Street, 314-772-5994
Best Place for a Last Date
Arch Halo's St. Louis Vampire Ball
Runner Up: The Gateway Arch
11 North Fourth Street, 314-655-1600
Best Place for a Grown-Up Birthday Party
City Museum
750 North Sixteenth Street, 314-231-2489
Runner Up: Dave & Buster's
13857 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights; 314-209-8015
Best Place for a Kid's Birthday Party
City Museum
750 North Sixteenth Street, 314-231-2489
Runner Up: Saint Louis Zoo
1 Government Drive, 314-781-0900
Best Place to Feel Small in the World
The Gateway Arch
11 North Fourth Street, 314-655-1600
Runner Up: St. Louis Art Museum
1 Fine Arts Drive, 314-721-0072
Best Place to Get Away from It All
Missouri Botanical Garden
4344 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577-5100
Runner Up: Forest Park
5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275
Best Place to Hold Hands
Missouri Botanical Garden
4344 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577-5100
Runner Up: Forest Park
5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275
Best Place to Live
Dogtown
Runner Up: Tower Grove East
Best Place to Meet Men
The Midwestern
900 Spruce Street, 314-696-2573
Runner Up: Just John Club
4112 Manchester Avenue, 314-371-1333
Best Place to Meet Women
Duke's
2001 Menard Street, 314-833-6686
Runner Up: The Midwestern
900 Spruce Street, 314-696-2573
Best Place to Remind Yourself to Try to Enjoy Life
Forest Park
5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275
Runner Up: City Museum
750 North Sixteenth Street, 314-231-2489
Best Politician
Cori Bush
Runner Up: Tishaura Jones
Best Renovated Building
City Foundry STL
3730 Foundry Way, 314-282-5714
Runner Up: St. Louis Public Library – Central Library
1301 Olive Street, 314-241-2288
Best Villain
Lyda Krewson
Runner Up: Kim Gardner
Best Voice or Best Person to Shepherd Us Through This Mess
Cori Bush
Runner Up: Donald J. Trump
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Best Art Gallery
St. Louis Art Museum
1 Fine Arts Drive, 314-721-0072
Runner Up: Soulard Art Gallery
2028 South Twelfth Street, 314-258-4299
Best Comedian
Nikki Glaser
Runner Up: Brendan Olson
Best Comic Book Store
Apotheosis Comics & Lounge
3206 South Grand Boulevard, 314-802-7090
Runner Up: STL Comics
10431 St. Charles Rock Road; St. Ann, 314-537-9971
Best Film Series
St. Louis International Film Festival
Runner Up: SLAM Art Hill
Best Live Stream (Music)
The Roots FM
Runner Up: Fresh Produce Beat Battle
Best Live Stream (Theater)
Muny
1 Theatre Drive, 314-361-1900
Runner Up: St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
5715 Elizabeth Avenue, 314-531-9800
Best Local Radio Podcast
Ted Habeck
Runner Up: The Coping Podcast
Best Museum
City Museum
750 North Sixteenth Street, 314-231-2489
Runner Up: Saint Louis Art Museum
1 Fine Arts Drive, 314-721-0072
Best Pivot
St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
5715 Elizabeth Avenue, 314-531-9800
Runner Up: Muny
1 Theatre Drive, 314-361-1900
Best Place to Catch a Movie
The Hi-Pointe Theatre
1005 McCausland Avenue, 314-995-6273
Runner Up: Landmark's Tivoli Theatre
6350 Delmar Boulevard, 314-727-7271
Best Place to Hear Live Music
House of Soul
1204 Washington Avenue, 314-504-7405
Runner Up: The Pageant
6161 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161
Best Place to See Art in Person
St. Louis Art Museum
1 Fine Arts Drive, 314-721-0072
Runner Up: Soulard Art Gallery
2028 South Twelfth Street, 314-258-4299
Best Place to See Natural Beauty
Missouri Botanical Garden
4344 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577-5100
Runner Up: Forest Park
5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275
Best Recording Studio
Gaslight Studio
4916 Shaw Avenue, 314-496-0628
Runner Up: Shock City Studios
2200 Gravois Avenue #100, 314-771-3099
Best Surprise
National Blues Museum
615 Washington Avenue, 314-925-0016
Runner Up: Online Dating with Patsy Blog
FOOD & DRINK
Best Bar to Close in 2020
Cousin Hugo's
3233 North Laclede Station Road, 314-645-8484
Runner Up: Ready Room
4195 Manchester Avenue, 314-833-3929
Best Bar to Visit During a Pandemic
Broadway Oyster Bar
736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811
Runner Up: Narwhal's
3906 Laclede Avenue, 314-696-8388
Best Barbecue
BEAST Craft/Butcher & Block
4156 Manchester Avenue, 314-944-6003
Runner Up: Super Smokers BBQ
601 Stockell Drive, Eureka; 636-938-9742
Best Brunch
Carnivore STL
5257 Shaw Avenue, 314-449-6328
Runner Up: The Shack
13645 Big Bend Road Suite 105, Valley Park; 636-529-1600
Best Bar/Pub
Duke's
2001 Menard Street, 314-833-6686
Runner Up: The Pat Connolly Tavern
6400 Oakland Avenue, 314-647-7287
Best Burger
Hi-Pointe Drive-In
1033 McCausland Avenue, 314-349-2720
Runner Up: Layla
4317 Manchester Avenue, 314-553-9252
Best Cajun/Creole
Broadway Oyster Bar
736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811
Runner Up: Sister Cities Cajun
3550 South Broadway, 314-405-0447
Best Chef
Percy Parker, Duke's
2001 Menard Street, 314-833-6686
Runner Up: Ben Welch, The Midwestern
900 Spruce Street, 314-696-2573
Best Chicken Wings
St. Louis Wing Company
9816 Manchester Road, Webster Groves; 314-962-9464
Runner Up: Kimchi Guys
612 North Second Street, 314-766-4456
Best Chinese
Wonton King
8116 Olive Boulevard, 314-567-9997
Runner Up: Bo Fung Chinese Kitchen
6810 Gravois Avenue, 314-353-8216
Best Coffeehouse
Sweet Em's Coffee & Ice Cream
6330 Clayton Avenue, 314-875-9174
Runner Up: Kaldi's
3983 Gratiot Street, 314-727-9991
Best Desserts
Cyrano's Café
603 East Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves; 314-963-3232
Runner Up: Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery
1637 South Eighteenth Street, 314-858-6100
Best Doughnuts
Old Town Donuts
510 North New Florissant Road, Florissant; 314-831-0907
Runner Up: Donut Drive In
6525 Chippewa Street, 314-645-7714
Best Drive-thru
Chick-fil-A
3801 Hampton Avenue, 314-832-2748
Runner Up: Lion's Choice
6630 Chippewa Street, 314-352-5466
Best Fast Food
Lion's Choice
6630 Chippewa Street, 314-352-5466
Runner Up: Chick-fil-a
3801 Hampton Avenue, 314-832-2748
Best Flavored Whiskey
Jack Honey
Runner Up: Switchgrass Rock & Rye
Best Food Truck
Seoul Taco
Runner Up: Burgers STL
Best Fried Chicken
The Original Crusoe's Restaurant
3152 Osceola Street, 314-351-0620
Runner Up: The Pat Connolly Tavern
6400 Oakland Avenue, 314-647-7287
Best Frozen Pizza
Dogtown Pizza
Runner Up: Lena's
Best Greek
Olympia Kebob House and Taverna
1543 McCausland Avenue, 314-781-1299
Runner Up: Apollonia
6836 Gravois Avenue, 314-353-1488
Best Indian
House of India
8501 Delmar Boulevard, 314-567-6850
Runner Up: Himalayan Yeti
3515 South Kingshighway Boulevard, 314-354-8338
Best Italian
Charlie Gitto's On the Hill
5226 Shaw Avenue, 314-772-8898
Runner Up: Anthonino's Taverna
2225 Macklind Avenue, 314-773-4455
Best Late Night
J. Smugs GastroPit
4916 Shaw Avenue, 314-499-7488
Runner Up: Courtesy Diner
1121 Hampton Avenue, 314-644-2600
Best Margarita
Mission Taco
6235 Delmar Boulevard, 314-932-5430
Runner Up: Taco Buddha
7405 Pershing Avenue, University City; 314-502-9951
Best Martini
Drunken Fish
1 Maryland Plaza, 314-367-4222
Runner Up: The Fountain on Locust
3037 Locust Street, 314-535-7800
Best Meat Market
Kenrick's Meats & Catering
4324 Weber Road, 314-631-2440
Runner Up: Bolyard's Meat & Provisions
2810 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-647-2567
Best Mexican
Taco Buddha
7405 Pershing Avenue, University City; 314-502-9951
Runner Up: Mi Ranchito
887 Kingsland Avenue, University City; 314-863-1880
Best New Bar
Millpond Brewing and Incubator
308 East Washington Street, Millstadt, Illinois; 618-476-9933
Runner Up: Up-Down STL
405 North Euclid Avenue, 314-449-1742
Best New Restaurant
Sunny's Cantina
6655 Manchester Avenue, 314-944-8226
Runner Up: Orzo Mediterranean Grill
11627 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur; 314-455-9035
Best Outdoor Dining
John D. McGurk's Irish Pub and Garden
1200 Russell Boulevard, 314-776-8309
Runner Up: Broadway Oyster Bar
736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811
Best Overall Restaurant
Broadway Oyster Bar
736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811
Runner Up: Olive + Oak
216 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves; 314-736-1370
Best Pizza (Non-St. Louis Style)
Dewey's
559 North and South Road, University City; 314-726-3434
Runner Up: Blackthorn Pub and Pizza
3735 Wyoming Street, 314-776-0534
Best Gay Bar
Just John
4112 Manchester Avenue, 314-371-1333
Runner Up: Rehab
4054 Chouteau Avenue, 314-652-3700
Best Place for Day Drinking
Millpond Brewing and Incubator
308 East Washington Street, Millstadt, Illinois; 618-476-9933
Runner Up: Broadway Oyster Bar
736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811
Best Place to Dine Alone
The Original Crusoe's Restaurant
3152 Osceola Street, 314-351-0620
Runner Up: Mai Lee
8396 Musick Memorial Drive, Brentwood; 314-645-2835
Best Place to Find Food in the Wild
Tower Grove Farmers' Market
4256 Magnolia Avenue
Runner Up: Bulrush
3307 Washington Boulevard, 314-449-1208
Best Place to Get Fresh Food
Soulard Farmers' Market
730 Carroll Street, 314-622-4180
Runner Up: Tower Grove Farmer's Market
4256 Magnolia Avenue
Best Place to Try Some New Flavors
Kimchi Guys
612 North Second Street, 314-766-4456
Runner Up: Balkan Treat Box
8103 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves; 314-733-5700
Best Rearrangement
2nd Shift Brewing
1601 Sublette Avenue, 314-669-9013
Runner Up: Olio
1634 Tower Grove Avenue, 314-932-1088
Best Reinvention
SHIFT Restaurant
2655 Ann Avenue, 314-354-8488
Runner Up: Taco Buddha
7405 Pershing Avenue, University City; 314-502-9951
Best Restaurant for Vegetarians
SweetArt
2203 South 39th Street, 314-771-4278
Runner Up: Utah Station
1956 Utah Street, 314-588-8099
Best Restaurant Service
The Blue Duck
2661 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-769-9940
Runner Up: Louie
706 De Mun Avenue, Clayton; 314-300-8188
Best Restaurant to Close in 2020
Nora's
1136 Tamm Avenue, 314-645-2706
Runner Up: Feasting Fox
4200 South Grand Boulevard, 314-352-3500
Best Sandwich
Blues City Deli
2438 McNair Avenue, 314-773-8225
Runner Up: The Gramophone
4243 Manchester Avenue, 314-531-5700
Best Seafood
Broadway Oyster Bar
736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811
Runner Up:Peacemaker Lobster & Crab
1831 Sidney Street, 314-772-8858
Best Sports Bar
Duke's
2001 Menard Street, 314-833-6686
Runner Up: The Post Sports Bar & Grill
7372 Manchester Road, Maplewood; 314-645-1109
Best St. Louis Style Pizza
Imo's Pizza
4479 Forest Park Avenue, 314-535-4667
Runner Up: Guido's Pizzeria & Tapas
5046 Shaw Avenue, 314-771-4900
Best Steaks
Tucker's Place
2117 South Twelfth St, 314-772-5977
Runner Up: Citizen Kane's Steak House
133 West Clinton Place, Kirkwood; 314-965-9005
Best Sushi/Poke
Drunken Fish
1 Maryland Plaza, 314-367-4222
Runner Up: Café Mochi
3221 South Grand Blvd #1013, 314-773-5000
Best Swanky Takeout Experience
Bulrush
3307 Washington Boulevard, 314-449-1208
Runner Up: Sidney Street Café
2000 Sidney Street, 314-771-5777
Best Taco
Taco Buddha
7405 Pershing Avenue, University City; 314-502-9951
Runner Up: Mission Taco Joint
6235 Delmar Boulevard, 314-932-5430
Best Takeout (casual)
Kimchi Guys
612 North Second Street, 314-766-4456
Runner Up: The Pat Connolly Tavern
6400 Oakland Avenue, 314-647-7287
Best Takeout (Fine Dining)
Sidney Street Café
2000 Sidney Street, 314-771-5777
Runner Up: Elmwood
2704 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-261-4708
Best Thai
King & I Thai Cuisine
3155-3157 South Grand Avenue, 314-771-1777
Runner Up: Pad Thai St. Louis
12676 Lamplighter Square Shopping Center, 314-843-0999
Most LGBTQ-Friendly Brand
Jack Daniel's Tennesse Fire
Runner Up: Arch Apparel
GOODS & SERVICES
Best Antique Mall
The Green Shag Market
5733 Manchester Avenue, 314-646-8687
Runner Up: Treasure Aisles Antique Mall
2317 South Big Bend Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-647-6875
Best Antique Store
The Green Shag Market
5733 Manchester Avenue, 314-646-8687
Runner Up: The Bricoleur
3400 Cherokee Street, 314-833-3002
Best Bike Shop
Big Shark Bicycle Company
1155 South Big Bend Boulevard, Richmond Heights; 314-862-1188
Runner Up: St. Louis Bicycle Works
2414 Menard Street, 314-827-6640
Best Car Repair
Big Bend Auto Center
1710 South Big Bend Boulevard, Richmond Heights; 314-645-4704
Runner Up: Clark's Automotive
600 Wiethaupt Road, Florissant; 314-837-5151
Best Clothing Boutique
Paperdolls Boutique
7700 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-899-0446
Runner Up: STL Style House
3159 Cherokee Street, 314-898-0001
Best Garden Center
Garden Heights Nursery
1605 South Big Bend Blvd #2207, Richmond Heights; 314-645-7333
Runner Up: Flowers & Weeds
3201 Cherokee Street, 314-776-2887
Best Gift Shop
STL Style House
3159 Cherokee Street, 314-898-0001
Runner Up: Glow Candle Co.
7947 Big Bend Boulevard; Webster Groves
Best Grocery
Dierbergs
8450 Eager Road, 314-962-9009
Runner Up: Aldi
6601 Gravois Avenue, 855-955-2534
Best Hair Salon
Homegrown Hair Co.
3148 Morgan Ford Road, 314-261-0001
Runner Up: Salon Mélange
1218 Tamm Avenue, 314-651-5088
Best Hardware Store
Handyman True Value Hardware
2635 North Highway 67, Florissant; 314-831-0220
Runner Up: Rick's Ace Hardware
11767 Manchester Road, 314-966-6611
Best Jewelry Store
Paramount Jewelers
7348 Manchester Avenue, Maplewood; 314-645-1122
Runner Up: Urban Matter
3179 South Grand Boulevard, 314-769-9349
Best Medical Marijuana Doctor
Releaf Clinics
19201 East Valley View Parkway Suite C, Independence; 816-897-4494
Runner Up: Cannabis Doctors
3006 South Jefferson Avenue Art Gallery, 888-420-1536
Best Place to Spend $10
Apotheosis Comics & Lounge
3206 South Grand Boulevard, 314-802-7090
Runner Up: Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery
1637 South Eighteenth Street, 314-858-6100
Best Sex Shop
Ciggfreeds Liquid and Lace
6839 Gravois Avenue, 314-300-8750
Runner Up: Patricia's
3552 Gravois Avenue, 314-664-4040
Best Smoke Shop
The Hill Cigar Co.
5360 Southwest Avenue, 314-776-4455
Runner Up: The Cigar Box
590 Vance Road Suite 103, Valley Park; 636-529-1016
Best Thrift Shop
NCJW The Resale Shop
295 North Lindbergh Boulevard, Creve Coeur; 314-692-8141
Runner Up: Goodwill
4200 Forest Park Avenue, 314-371-1296
SPORTS & RECREATION
Best Zoo Animal
Penguin
Runner Up: Polar Bear
Best Attraction at the St. Louis Zoo
Penguins and Puffins
Runner Up: Polar Bear
Best Cardinals Uniform
Home White
Runner Up: Baby Blue
Best Dog Park
Willmore Park
7200 Hampton Avenue, 314-289-5300
Runner Up: Norm West Brentwood Dog Park
8754 Brentshire Walk, Brentwood; 314-963-8689
Best Mini Golf
Swing-A-Round Fun Town
335 Skinker Lane, Fenton; 636-349-7077
Runner Up: Aloha Pitch and Putt Valley Park
13502 Big Bend Road, 314-330-4689
Best New Hobby
Frisbee Golf
Runner Up: Biking St. Louis
Best New Sports Team (Alive)
St. Louis CITY SC
Runner Up: BattleHawks (fingers crossed!)
Best New Sports Team (Dead)
BattleHawks
Best Pandemic Sport
Baseball
Runner Up: Tennis
Best Place to Have a Picnic
Tower Grove Park
4257 Northeast Drive, 314-771-2679
Runner Up: Forest Park
5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275
Best Place to Ride Your Bike
Katy Trail
South Main Street at Boone's Lick Road, St. Charles
Runner Up: Forest Park
5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275
Best Place to Start Exploring Missouri
Forest Park
5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275
Runner Up: Shaw Nature Reserve
307 Pinetum Loop Road, Gray Summit; 314-577-9555
Best Public Park
Forest Park
5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275
Runner Up: Tower Grove Park
4257 Northeast Drive, 314-771-2679
Best Running Trail
Forest Park
5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275
Runner Up: Katy Trail
South Main Street at Boone's Lick Road, St. Charles
Best Skateboard Park/Place
Peter Mathews Memorial Skate Park
4415 Morgan Ford Road
Runner Up: Jefferson Barracks Skate Park
2900 Sheridan Road, 314-454-5714
Best Sports Broadcaster
Dan McLaughlin
Runner Up: Chris Kerber
