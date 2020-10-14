Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

    Best of St. Louis 2020 Readers' Choice

    We asked Riverfront Times readers for their picks on everything from best sushi to best sex shop. They voted on five categories: People & Places, Arts & Entertainment, Goods & Services, Sports & Recreation and Food & Drink. Take a look, and see if the voters got it right.

    PEOPLE & PLACES

    Best (Hypothetical) Place to Quarantine

    City Museum

    750 North Sixteenth Street, 314-231-2489

    Runner Up:Left Bank Books

    399 North Euclid Avenue, 314-367-6731

    Best Activist

    Cori Bush

    Runner Up: Ohun Ashe

    Best Disappearing Act

    Lyda Krewson

    Runner Up: Lacy Clay

    Best Lawyer

    Travis Noble, P.C.

    Runner Up: Tony Rothert

    Best Lightning Rod

    Kim Gardner

    Runner Up: Cori Bush

    Best Local Boy Gone Bad

    Larry Arnowitz

    Runner Up: Mark McCloskey

    Best Local Journalist

    Bill McClellan

    Runner Up: Rebecca Rivas

    Best Old Building

    Old Courthouse

    11 North Fourth Street, 314-655-1600

    Runner Up: St. Louis Public Library – Central Library

    1301 Olive Street, 314-241-2288

    Best Place for a First Date

    Saint Louis Zoo

    1 Government Drive, 314-781-0900

    Runner Up: Venice Café

    1903 Pestalozzi Street, 314-772-5994

    Best Place for a Last Date

    Arch Halo's St. Louis Vampire Ball

    Runner Up: The Gateway Arch

    11 North Fourth Street, 314-655-1600

    Best Place for a Grown-Up Birthday Party

    City Museum

    750 North Sixteenth Street, 314-231-2489

    Runner Up: Dave & Buster's

    13857 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights; 314-209-8015

    Best Place for a Kid's Birthday Party

    City Museum

    750 North Sixteenth Street, 314-231-2489

    Runner Up: Saint Louis Zoo

    1 Government Drive, 314-781-0900

    Best Place to Feel Small in the World

    The Gateway Arch

    11 North Fourth Street, 314-655-1600

    Runner Up: St. Louis Art Museum

    1 Fine Arts Drive, 314-721-0072

    Best Place to Get Away from It All

    Missouri Botanical Garden

    4344 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577-5100

    Runner Up: Forest Park

    5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275

    Best Place to Hold Hands

    Missouri Botanical Garden

    4344 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577-5100

    Runner Up: Forest Park

    5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275

    Best Place to Live

    Dogtown

    Runner Up: Tower Grove East

    Best Place to Meet Men

    The Midwestern

    900 Spruce Street, 314-696-2573

    Runner Up: Just John Club

    4112 Manchester Avenue, 314-371-1333

    Best Place to Meet Women

    Duke's

    2001 Menard Street, 314-833-6686

    Runner Up: The Midwestern

    900 Spruce Street, 314-696-2573

    Best Place to Remind Yourself to Try to Enjoy Life

    Forest Park

    5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275

    Runner Up: City Museum

    750 North Sixteenth Street, 314-231-2489

    Best Politician

    Cori Bush

    Runner Up: Tishaura Jones

    Best Renovated Building

    City Foundry STL

    3730 Foundry Way, 314-282-5714

    Runner Up: St. Louis Public Library – Central Library

    1301 Olive Street, 314-241-2288

    Best Villain

    Lyda Krewson

    Runner Up: Kim Gardner

    Best Voice or Best Person to Shepherd Us Through This Mess

    Cori Bush

    Runner Up: Donald J. Trump

    ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

    Best Art Gallery

    St. Louis Art Museum

    1 Fine Arts Drive, 314-721-0072

    Runner Up: Soulard Art Gallery

    2028 South Twelfth Street, 314-258-4299

    Best Comedian

    Nikki Glaser

    Runner Up: Brendan Olson

    Best Comic Book Store

    Apotheosis Comics & Lounge

    3206 South Grand Boulevard, 314-802-7090

    Runner Up: STL Comics

    10431 St. Charles Rock Road; St. Ann, 314-537-9971

    Best Film Series

    St. Louis International Film Festival

    Runner Up: SLAM Art Hill

    Best Live Stream (Music)

    The Roots FM

    Runner Up: Fresh Produce Beat Battle

    Best Live Stream (Theater)

    Muny

    1 Theatre Drive, 314-361-1900

    Runner Up: St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

    5715 Elizabeth Avenue, 314-531-9800

    Best Local Radio Podcast

    Ted Habeck

    Runner Up: The Coping Podcast

    Best Museum

    City Museum

    750 North Sixteenth Street, 314-231-2489

    Runner Up: Saint Louis Art Museum

    1 Fine Arts Drive, 314-721-0072

    Best Pivot

    St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

    5715 Elizabeth Avenue, 314-531-9800

    Runner Up: Muny

    1 Theatre Drive, 314-361-1900

    Best Place to Catch a Movie

    The Hi-Pointe Theatre

    1005 McCausland Avenue, 314-995-6273

    Runner Up: Landmark's Tivoli Theatre

    6350 Delmar Boulevard, 314-727-7271

    Best Place to Hear Live Music

    House of Soul

    1204 Washington Avenue, 314-504-7405

    Runner Up: The Pageant

    6161 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161

    Best Place to See Art in Person

    St. Louis Art Museum

    1 Fine Arts Drive, 314-721-0072

    Runner Up: Soulard Art Gallery

    2028 South Twelfth Street, 314-258-4299

    Best Place to See Natural Beauty

    Missouri Botanical Garden

    4344 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577-5100

    Runner Up: Forest Park

    5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275

    Best Recording Studio

    Gaslight Studio

    4916 Shaw Avenue, 314-496-0628

    Runner Up: Shock City Studios

    2200 Gravois Avenue #100, 314-771-3099

    Best Surprise

    National Blues Museum

    615 Washington Avenue, 314-925-0016

    Runner Up: Online Dating with Patsy Blog

    onlinedatingwithpatsy.com

    FOOD & DRINK

    Best Bar to Close in 2020

    Cousin Hugo's

    3233 North Laclede Station Road, 314-645-8484

    Runner Up: Ready Room

    4195 Manchester Avenue, 314-833-3929

    Best Bar to Visit During a Pandemic

    Broadway Oyster Bar

    736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811

    Runner Up: Narwhal's

    3906 Laclede Avenue, 314-696-8388

    Best Barbecue

    BEAST Craft/Butcher & Block

    4156 Manchester Avenue, 314-944-6003

    Runner Up: Super Smokers BBQ

    601 Stockell Drive, Eureka; 636-938-9742

    Best Brunch

    Carnivore STL

    5257 Shaw Avenue, 314-449-6328

    Runner Up: The Shack

    13645 Big Bend Road Suite 105, Valley Park; 636-529-1600

    Best Bar/Pub

    Duke's

    2001 Menard Street, 314-833-6686

    Runner Up: The Pat Connolly Tavern

    6400 Oakland Avenue, 314-647-7287

    Best Burger

    Hi-Pointe Drive-In

    1033 McCausland Avenue, 314-349-2720

    Runner Up: Layla

    4317 Manchester Avenue, 314-553-9252

    Best Cajun/Creole

    Broadway Oyster Bar

    736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811

    Runner Up: Sister Cities Cajun

    3550 South Broadway, 314-405-0447

    Best Chef

    Percy Parker, Duke's

    2001 Menard Street, 314-833-6686

    Runner Up: Ben Welch, The Midwestern

    900 Spruce Street, 314-696-2573

    Best Chicken Wings

    St. Louis Wing Company

    9816 Manchester Road, Webster Groves; 314-962-9464

    Runner Up: Kimchi Guys

    612 North Second Street, 314-766-4456

    Best Chinese

    Wonton King

    8116 Olive Boulevard, 314-567-9997

    Runner Up: Bo Fung Chinese Kitchen

    6810 Gravois Avenue, 314-353-8216

    Best Coffeehouse

    Sweet Em's Coffee & Ice Cream

    6330 Clayton Avenue, 314-875-9174

    Runner Up: Kaldi's

    3983 Gratiot Street, 314-727-9991

    Best Desserts

    Cyrano's Café

    603 East Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves; 314-963-3232

    Runner Up: Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery

    1637 South Eighteenth Street, 314-858-6100

    Best Doughnuts

    Old Town Donuts

    510 North New Florissant Road, Florissant; 314-831-0907

    Runner Up: Donut Drive In

    6525 Chippewa Street, 314-645-7714

    Best Drive-thru

    Chick-fil-A

    3801 Hampton Avenue, 314-832-2748

    Runner Up: Lion's Choice

    6630 Chippewa Street, 314-352-5466

    Best Fast Food

    Lion's Choice

    6630 Chippewa Street, 314-352-5466

    Runner Up: Chick-fil-a

    3801 Hampton Avenue, 314-832-2748

    Best Flavored Whiskey

    Jack Honey

    Runner Up: Switchgrass Rock & Rye

    Best Food Truck

    Seoul Taco

    Runner Up: Burgers STL

    Best Fried Chicken

    The Original Crusoe's Restaurant

    3152 Osceola Street, 314-351-0620

    Runner Up: The Pat Connolly Tavern

    6400 Oakland Avenue, 314-647-7287

    Best Frozen Pizza

    Dogtown Pizza

    Runner Up: Lena's

    Best Greek

    Olympia Kebob House and Taverna

    1543 McCausland Avenue, 314-781-1299

    Runner Up: Apollonia

    6836 Gravois Avenue, 314-353-1488

    Best Indian

    House of India

    8501 Delmar Boulevard, 314-567-6850

    Runner Up: Himalayan Yeti

    3515 South Kingshighway Boulevard, 314-354-8338

    Best Italian

    Charlie Gitto's On the Hill

    5226 Shaw Avenue, 314-772-8898

    Runner Up: Anthonino's Taverna

    2225 Macklind Avenue, 314-773-4455

    Best Late Night

    J. Smugs GastroPit

    4916 Shaw Avenue, 314-499-7488

    Runner Up: Courtesy Diner

    1121 Hampton Avenue, 314-644-2600

    Best Margarita

    Mission Taco

    6235 Delmar Boulevard, 314-932-5430

    Runner Up: Taco Buddha

    7405 Pershing Avenue, University City; 314-502-9951

    Best Martini

    Drunken Fish

    1 Maryland Plaza, 314-367-4222

    Runner Up: The Fountain on Locust

    3037 Locust Street, 314-535-7800

    Best Meat Market

    Kenrick's Meats & Catering

    4324 Weber Road, 314-631-2440

    Runner Up: Bolyard's Meat & Provisions

    2810 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-647-2567

    Best Mexican

    Taco Buddha

    7405 Pershing Avenue, University City; 314-502-9951

    Runner Up: Mi Ranchito

    887 Kingsland Avenue, University City; 314-863-1880

    Best New Bar

    Millpond Brewing and Incubator

    308 East Washington Street, Millstadt, Illinois; 618-476-9933

    Runner Up: Up-Down STL

    405 North Euclid Avenue, 314-449-1742

    Best New Restaurant

    Sunny's Cantina

    6655 Manchester Avenue, 314-944-8226

    Runner Up: Orzo Mediterranean Grill

    11627 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur; 314-455-9035

    Best Outdoor Dining

    John D. McGurk's Irish Pub and Garden

    1200 Russell Boulevard, 314-776-8309

    Runner Up: Broadway Oyster Bar

    736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811

    Best Overall Restaurant

    Broadway Oyster Bar

    736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811

    Runner Up: Olive + Oak

    216 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves; 314-736-1370

    Best Pizza (Non-St. Louis Style)

    Dewey's

    559 North and South Road, University City; 314-726-3434

    Runner Up: Blackthorn Pub and Pizza

    3735 Wyoming Street, 314-776-0534

    Best Gay Bar

    Just John

    4112 Manchester Avenue, 314-371-1333

    Runner Up: Rehab

    4054 Chouteau Avenue, 314-652-3700

    Best Place for Day Drinking

    Millpond Brewing and Incubator

    308 East Washington Street, Millstadt, Illinois; 618-476-9933

    Runner Up: Broadway Oyster Bar

    736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811

    Best Place to Dine Alone

    The Original Crusoe's Restaurant

    3152 Osceola Street, 314-351-0620

    Runner Up: Mai Lee

    8396 Musick Memorial Drive, Brentwood; 314-645-2835

    Best Place to Find Food in the Wild

    Tower Grove Farmers' Market

    4256 Magnolia Avenue

    Runner Up: Bulrush

    3307 Washington Boulevard, 314-449-1208

    Best Place to Get Fresh Food

    Soulard Farmers' Market

    730 Carroll Street, 314-622-4180

    Runner Up: Tower Grove Farmer's Market

    4256 Magnolia Avenue

    Best Place to Try Some New Flavors

    Kimchi Guys

    612 North Second Street, 314-766-4456

    Runner Up: Balkan Treat Box

    8103 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves; 314-733-5700

    Best Rearrangement

    2nd Shift Brewing

    1601 Sublette Avenue, 314-669-9013

    Runner Up: Olio

    1634 Tower Grove Avenue, 314-932-1088

    Best Reinvention

    SHIFT Restaurant

    2655 Ann Avenue, 314-354-8488

    Runner Up: Taco Buddha

    7405 Pershing Avenue, University City; 314-502-9951

    Best Restaurant for Vegetarians

    SweetArt

    2203 South 39th Street, 314-771-4278

    Runner Up: Utah Station

    1956 Utah Street, 314-588-8099

    Best Restaurant Service

    The Blue Duck

    2661 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-769-9940

    Runner Up: Louie

    706 De Mun Avenue, Clayton; 314-300-8188

    Best Restaurant to Close in 2020

    Nora's

    1136 Tamm Avenue, 314-645-2706

    Runner Up: Feasting Fox

    4200 South Grand Boulevard, 314-352-3500

    Best Sandwich

    Blues City Deli

    2438 McNair Avenue, 314-773-8225

    Runner Up: The Gramophone

    4243 Manchester Avenue, 314-531-5700

    Best Seafood

    Broadway Oyster Bar

    736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811

    Runner Up:Peacemaker Lobster & Crab

    1831 Sidney Street, 314-772-8858

    Best Sports Bar

    Duke's

    2001 Menard Street, 314-833-6686

    Runner Up: The Post Sports Bar & Grill

    7372 Manchester Road, Maplewood; 314-645-1109

    Best St. Louis Style Pizza

    Imo's Pizza

    4479 Forest Park Avenue, 314-535-4667

    Runner Up: Guido's Pizzeria & Tapas

    5046 Shaw Avenue, 314-771-4900

    Best Steaks

    Tucker's Place

    2117 South Twelfth St, 314-772-5977

    Runner Up: Citizen Kane's Steak House

    133 West Clinton Place, Kirkwood; 314-965-9005

    Best Sushi/Poke

    Drunken Fish

    1 Maryland Plaza, 314-367-4222

    Runner Up: Café Mochi

    3221 South Grand Blvd #1013, 314-773-5000

    Best Swanky Takeout Experience

    Bulrush

    3307 Washington Boulevard, 314-449-1208

    Runner Up: Sidney Street Café

    2000 Sidney Street, 314-771-5777

    Best Taco

    Taco Buddha

    7405 Pershing Avenue, University City; 314-502-9951

    Runner Up: Mission Taco Joint

    6235 Delmar Boulevard, 314-932-5430

    Best Takeout (casual)

    Kimchi Guys

    612 North Second Street, 314-766-4456

    Runner Up: The Pat Connolly Tavern

    6400 Oakland Avenue, 314-647-7287

    Best Takeout (Fine Dining)

    Sidney Street Café

    2000 Sidney Street, 314-771-5777

    Runner Up: Elmwood

    2704 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-261-4708

    Best Thai

    King & I Thai Cuisine

    3155-3157 South Grand Avenue, 314-771-1777

    Runner Up: Pad Thai St. Louis

    12676 Lamplighter Square Shopping Center, 314-843-0999

    Most LGBTQ-Friendly Brand

    Jack Daniel's Tennesse Fire

    Runner Up: Arch Apparel

    GOODS & SERVICES

    Best Antique Mall

    The Green Shag Market

    5733 Manchester Avenue, 314-646-8687

    Runner Up: Treasure Aisles Antique Mall

    2317 South Big Bend Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-647-6875

    Best Antique Store

    The Green Shag Market

    5733 Manchester Avenue, 314-646-8687

    Runner Up: The Bricoleur

    3400 Cherokee Street, 314-833-3002

    Best Bike Shop

    Big Shark Bicycle Company

    1155 South Big Bend Boulevard, Richmond Heights; 314-862-1188

    Runner Up: St. Louis Bicycle Works

    2414 Menard Street, 314-827-6640

    Best Car Repair

    Big Bend Auto Center

    1710 South Big Bend Boulevard, Richmond Heights; 314-645-4704

    Runner Up: Clark's Automotive

    600 Wiethaupt Road, Florissant; 314-837-5151

    Best Clothing Boutique

    Paperdolls Boutique

    7700 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-899-0446

    Runner Up: STL Style House

    3159 Cherokee Street, 314-898-0001

    Best Garden Center

    Garden Heights Nursery

    1605 South Big Bend Blvd #2207, Richmond Heights; 314-645-7333

    Runner Up: Flowers & Weeds

    3201 Cherokee Street, 314-776-2887

    Best Gift Shop

    STL Style House

    3159 Cherokee Street, 314-898-0001

    Runner Up: Glow Candle Co.

    7947 Big Bend Boulevard; Webster Groves

    Best Grocery

    Dierbergs

    8450 Eager Road, 314-962-9009

    Runner Up: Aldi

    6601 Gravois Avenue, 855-955-2534

    Best Hair Salon

    Homegrown Hair Co.

    3148 Morgan Ford Road, 314-261-0001

    Runner Up: Salon Mélange

    1218 Tamm Avenue, 314-651-5088

    Best Hardware Store

    Handyman True Value Hardware

    2635 North Highway 67, Florissant; 314-831-0220

    Runner Up: Rick's Ace Hardware

    11767 Manchester Road, 314-966-6611

    Best Jewelry Store

    Paramount Jewelers

    7348 Manchester Avenue, Maplewood; 314-645-1122

    Runner Up: Urban Matter

    3179 South Grand Boulevard, 314-769-9349

    Best Medical Marijuana Doctor

    Releaf Clinics

    19201 East Valley View Parkway Suite C, Independence; 816-897-4494

    Runner Up: Cannabis Doctors

    3006 South Jefferson Avenue Art Gallery, 888-420-1536

    Best Place to Spend $10

    Apotheosis Comics & Lounge

    3206 South Grand Boulevard, 314-802-7090

    Runner Up: Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery

    1637 South Eighteenth Street, 314-858-6100

    Best Sex Shop

    Ciggfreeds Liquid and Lace

    6839 Gravois Avenue, 314-300-8750

    Runner Up: Patricia's

    3552 Gravois Avenue, 314-664-4040

    Best Smoke Shop

    The Hill Cigar Co.

    5360 Southwest Avenue, 314-776-4455

    Runner Up: The Cigar Box

    590 Vance Road Suite 103, Valley Park; 636-529-1016

    Best Thrift Shop

    NCJW The Resale Shop

    295 North Lindbergh Boulevard, Creve Coeur; 314-692-8141

    Runner Up: Goodwill

    4200 Forest Park Avenue, 314-371-1296

    SPORTS & RECREATION

    Best Zoo Animal

    Penguin

    Runner Up: Polar Bear

    Best Attraction at the St. Louis Zoo

    Penguins and Puffins

    Runner Up: Polar Bear

    Best Cardinals Uniform

    Home White

    Runner Up: Baby Blue

    Best Dog Park

    Willmore Park

    7200 Hampton Avenue, 314-289-5300

    Runner Up: Norm West Brentwood Dog Park

    8754 Brentshire Walk, Brentwood; 314-963-8689

    Best Mini Golf

    Swing-A-Round Fun Town

    335 Skinker Lane, Fenton; 636-349-7077

    Runner Up: Aloha Pitch and Putt Valley Park

    13502 Big Bend Road, 314-330-4689

    Best New Hobby

    Frisbee Golf

    Runner Up: Biking St. Louis

    Best New Sports Team (Alive)

    St. Louis CITY SC

    Runner Up: BattleHawks (fingers crossed!)

    Best New Sports Team (Dead)

    BattleHawks

    Best Pandemic Sport

    Baseball

    Runner Up: Tennis

    Best Place to Have a Picnic

    Tower Grove Park

    4257 Northeast Drive, 314-771-2679

    Runner Up: Forest Park

    5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275

    Best Place to Ride Your Bike

    Katy Trail

    South Main Street at Boone's Lick Road, St. Charles

    Runner Up: Forest Park

    5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275

    Best Place to Start Exploring Missouri

    Forest Park

    5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275

    Runner Up: Shaw Nature Reserve

    307 Pinetum Loop Road, Gray Summit; 314-577-9555

    Best Public Park

    Forest Park

    5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275

    Runner Up: Tower Grove Park

    4257 Northeast Drive, 314-771-2679

    Best Running Trail

    Forest Park

    5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275

    Runner Up: Katy Trail

    South Main Street at Boone's Lick Road, St. Charles

    Best Skateboard Park/Place

    Peter Mathews Memorial Skate Park

    4415 Morgan Ford Road

    Runner Up: Jefferson Barracks Skate Park

    2900 Sheridan Road, 314-454-5714

    Best Sports Broadcaster

    Dan McLaughlin

    Runner Up: Chris Kerber



