Best of St. Louis 2020 Readers' Choice 

We asked Riverfront Times readers for their picks on everything from best sushi to best sex shop. They voted on five categories: People & Places, Arts & Entertainment, Goods & Services, Sports & Recreation and Food & Drink. Take a look, and see if the voters got it right.

PEOPLE & PLACES

Best (Hypothetical) Place to Quarantine

City Museum

750 North Sixteenth Street, 314-231-2489

Runner Up:Left Bank Books

399 North Euclid Avenue, 314-367-6731

Best Activist

Cori Bush

Runner Up: Ohun Ashe

Best Disappearing Act

Lyda Krewson

Runner Up: Lacy Clay

Best Lawyer

Travis Noble, P.C.

Runner Up: Tony Rothert

Best Lightning Rod

Kim Gardner

Runner Up: Cori Bush

Best Local Boy Gone Bad

Larry Arnowitz

Runner Up: Mark McCloskey

Best Local Journalist

Bill McClellan

Runner Up: Rebecca Rivas

Best Old Building

Old Courthouse

11 North Fourth Street, 314-655-1600

Runner Up: St. Louis Public Library – Central Library

1301 Olive Street, 314-241-2288

Best Place for a First Date

Saint Louis Zoo

1 Government Drive, 314-781-0900

Runner Up: Venice Café

1903 Pestalozzi Street, 314-772-5994

Best Place for a Last Date

Arch Halo's St. Louis Vampire Ball

Runner Up: The Gateway Arch

11 North Fourth Street, 314-655-1600

Best Place for a Grown-Up Birthday Party

City Museum

750 North Sixteenth Street, 314-231-2489

Runner Up: Dave & Buster's

13857 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights; 314-209-8015

Best Place for a Kid's Birthday Party

City Museum

750 North Sixteenth Street, 314-231-2489

Runner Up: Saint Louis Zoo

1 Government Drive, 314-781-0900

Best Place to Feel Small in the World

The Gateway Arch

11 North Fourth Street, 314-655-1600

Runner Up: St. Louis Art Museum

1 Fine Arts Drive, 314-721-0072

Best Place to Get Away from It All

Missouri Botanical Garden

4344 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577-5100

Runner Up: Forest Park

5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275

Best Place to Hold Hands

Missouri Botanical Garden

4344 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577-5100

Runner Up: Forest Park

5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275

Best Place to Live

Dogtown

Runner Up: Tower Grove East

Best Place to Meet Men

The Midwestern

900 Spruce Street, 314-696-2573

Runner Up: Just John Club

4112 Manchester Avenue, 314-371-1333

Best Place to Meet Women

Duke's

2001 Menard Street, 314-833-6686

Runner Up: The Midwestern

900 Spruce Street, 314-696-2573

Best Place to Remind Yourself to Try to Enjoy Life

Forest Park

5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275

Runner Up: City Museum

750 North Sixteenth Street, 314-231-2489

Best Politician

Cori Bush

Runner Up: Tishaura Jones

Best Renovated Building

City Foundry STL

3730 Foundry Way, 314-282-5714

Runner Up: St. Louis Public Library – Central Library

1301 Olive Street, 314-241-2288

Best Villain

Lyda Krewson

Runner Up: Kim Gardner

Best Voice or Best Person to Shepherd Us Through This Mess

Cori Bush

Runner Up: Donald J. Trump

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Best Art Gallery

St. Louis Art Museum

1 Fine Arts Drive, 314-721-0072

Runner Up: Soulard Art Gallery

2028 South Twelfth Street, 314-258-4299

Best Comedian

Nikki Glaser

Runner Up: Brendan Olson

Best Comic Book Store

Apotheosis Comics & Lounge

3206 South Grand Boulevard, 314-802-7090

Runner Up: STL Comics

10431 St. Charles Rock Road; St. Ann, 314-537-9971

Best Film Series

St. Louis International Film Festival

Runner Up: SLAM Art Hill

Best Live Stream (Music)

The Roots FM

Runner Up: Fresh Produce Beat Battle

Best Live Stream (Theater)

Muny

1 Theatre Drive, 314-361-1900

Runner Up: St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

5715 Elizabeth Avenue, 314-531-9800

Best Local Radio Podcast

Ted Habeck

Runner Up: The Coping Podcast

Best Museum

City Museum

750 North Sixteenth Street, 314-231-2489

Runner Up: Saint Louis Art Museum

1 Fine Arts Drive, 314-721-0072

Best Pivot

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

5715 Elizabeth Avenue, 314-531-9800

Runner Up: Muny

1 Theatre Drive, 314-361-1900

Best Place to Catch a Movie

The Hi-Pointe Theatre

1005 McCausland Avenue, 314-995-6273

Runner Up: Landmark's Tivoli Theatre

6350 Delmar Boulevard, 314-727-7271

Best Place to Hear Live Music

House of Soul

1204 Washington Avenue, 314-504-7405

Runner Up: The Pageant

6161 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161

Best Place to See Art in Person

St. Louis Art Museum

1 Fine Arts Drive, 314-721-0072

Runner Up: Soulard Art Gallery

2028 South Twelfth Street, 314-258-4299

Best Place to See Natural Beauty

Missouri Botanical Garden

4344 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577-5100

Runner Up: Forest Park

5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275

Best Recording Studio

Gaslight Studio

4916 Shaw Avenue, 314-496-0628

Runner Up: Shock City Studios

2200 Gravois Avenue #100, 314-771-3099

Best Surprise

National Blues Museum

615 Washington Avenue, 314-925-0016

Runner Up: Online Dating with Patsy Blog

onlinedatingwithpatsy.com

FOOD & DRINK

Best Bar to Close in 2020

Cousin Hugo's

3233 North Laclede Station Road, 314-645-8484

Runner Up: Ready Room

4195 Manchester Avenue, 314-833-3929

Best Bar to Visit During a Pandemic

Broadway Oyster Bar

736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811

Runner Up: Narwhal's

3906 Laclede Avenue, 314-696-8388

Best Barbecue

BEAST Craft/Butcher & Block

4156 Manchester Avenue, 314-944-6003

Runner Up: Super Smokers BBQ

601 Stockell Drive, Eureka; 636-938-9742

Best Brunch

Carnivore STL

5257 Shaw Avenue, 314-449-6328

Runner Up: The Shack

13645 Big Bend Road Suite 105, Valley Park; 636-529-1600

Best Bar/Pub

Duke's

2001 Menard Street, 314-833-6686

Runner Up: The Pat Connolly Tavern

6400 Oakland Avenue, 314-647-7287

Best Burger

Hi-Pointe Drive-In

1033 McCausland Avenue, 314-349-2720

Runner Up: Layla

4317 Manchester Avenue, 314-553-9252

Best Cajun/Creole

Broadway Oyster Bar

736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811

Runner Up: Sister Cities Cajun

3550 South Broadway, 314-405-0447

Best Chef

Percy Parker, Duke's

2001 Menard Street, 314-833-6686

Runner Up: Ben Welch, The Midwestern

900 Spruce Street, 314-696-2573

Best Chicken Wings

St. Louis Wing Company

9816 Manchester Road, Webster Groves; 314-962-9464

Runner Up: Kimchi Guys

612 North Second Street, 314-766-4456

Best Chinese

Wonton King

8116 Olive Boulevard, 314-567-9997

Runner Up: Bo Fung Chinese Kitchen

6810 Gravois Avenue, 314-353-8216

Best Coffeehouse

Sweet Em's Coffee & Ice Cream

6330 Clayton Avenue, 314-875-9174

Runner Up: Kaldi's

3983 Gratiot Street, 314-727-9991

Best Desserts

Cyrano's Café

603 East Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves; 314-963-3232

Runner Up: Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery

1637 South Eighteenth Street, 314-858-6100

Best Doughnuts

Old Town Donuts

510 North New Florissant Road, Florissant; 314-831-0907

Runner Up: Donut Drive In

6525 Chippewa Street, 314-645-7714

Best Drive-thru

Chick-fil-A

3801 Hampton Avenue, 314-832-2748

Runner Up: Lion's Choice

6630 Chippewa Street, 314-352-5466

Best Fast Food

Lion's Choice

6630 Chippewa Street, 314-352-5466

Runner Up: Chick-fil-a

3801 Hampton Avenue, 314-832-2748

Best Flavored Whiskey

Jack Honey

Runner Up: Switchgrass Rock & Rye

Best Food Truck

Seoul Taco

Runner Up: Burgers STL

Best Fried Chicken

The Original Crusoe's Restaurant

3152 Osceola Street, 314-351-0620

Runner Up: The Pat Connolly Tavern

6400 Oakland Avenue, 314-647-7287

Best Frozen Pizza

Dogtown Pizza

Runner Up: Lena's

Best Greek

Olympia Kebob House and Taverna

1543 McCausland Avenue, 314-781-1299

Runner Up: Apollonia

6836 Gravois Avenue, 314-353-1488

Best Indian

House of India

8501 Delmar Boulevard, 314-567-6850

Runner Up: Himalayan Yeti

3515 South Kingshighway Boulevard, 314-354-8338

Best Italian

Charlie Gitto's On the Hill

5226 Shaw Avenue, 314-772-8898

Runner Up: Anthonino's Taverna

2225 Macklind Avenue, 314-773-4455

Best Late Night

J. Smugs GastroPit

4916 Shaw Avenue, 314-499-7488

Runner Up: Courtesy Diner

1121 Hampton Avenue, 314-644-2600

Best Margarita

Mission Taco

6235 Delmar Boulevard, 314-932-5430

Runner Up: Taco Buddha

7405 Pershing Avenue, University City; 314-502-9951

Best Martini

Drunken Fish

1 Maryland Plaza, 314-367-4222

Runner Up: The Fountain on Locust

3037 Locust Street, 314-535-7800

Best Meat Market

Kenrick's Meats & Catering

4324 Weber Road, 314-631-2440

Runner Up: Bolyard's Meat & Provisions

2810 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-647-2567

Best Mexican

Taco Buddha

7405 Pershing Avenue, University City; 314-502-9951

Runner Up: Mi Ranchito

887 Kingsland Avenue, University City; 314-863-1880

Best New Bar

Millpond Brewing and Incubator

308 East Washington Street, Millstadt, Illinois; 618-476-9933

Runner Up: Up-Down STL

405 North Euclid Avenue, 314-449-1742

Best New Restaurant

Sunny's Cantina

6655 Manchester Avenue, 314-944-8226

Runner Up: Orzo Mediterranean Grill

11627 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur; 314-455-9035

Best Outdoor Dining

John D. McGurk's Irish Pub and Garden

1200 Russell Boulevard, 314-776-8309

Runner Up: Broadway Oyster Bar

736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811

Best Overall Restaurant

Broadway Oyster Bar

736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811

Runner Up: Olive + Oak

216 West Lockwood Avenue, Webster Groves; 314-736-1370

Best Pizza (Non-St. Louis Style)

Dewey's

559 North and South Road, University City; 314-726-3434

Runner Up: Blackthorn Pub and Pizza

3735 Wyoming Street, 314-776-0534

Best Gay Bar

Just John

4112 Manchester Avenue, 314-371-1333

Runner Up: Rehab

4054 Chouteau Avenue, 314-652-3700

Best Place for Day Drinking

Millpond Brewing and Incubator

308 East Washington Street, Millstadt, Illinois; 618-476-9933

Runner Up: Broadway Oyster Bar

736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811

Best Place to Dine Alone

The Original Crusoe's Restaurant

3152 Osceola Street, 314-351-0620

Runner Up: Mai Lee

8396 Musick Memorial Drive, Brentwood; 314-645-2835

Best Place to Find Food in the Wild

Tower Grove Farmers' Market

4256 Magnolia Avenue

Runner Up: Bulrush

3307 Washington Boulevard, 314-449-1208

Best Place to Get Fresh Food

Soulard Farmers' Market

730 Carroll Street, 314-622-4180

Runner Up: Tower Grove Farmer's Market

4256 Magnolia Avenue

Best Place to Try Some New Flavors

Kimchi Guys

612 North Second Street, 314-766-4456

Runner Up: Balkan Treat Box

8103 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves; 314-733-5700

Best Rearrangement

2nd Shift Brewing

1601 Sublette Avenue, 314-669-9013

Runner Up: Olio

1634 Tower Grove Avenue, 314-932-1088

Best Reinvention

SHIFT Restaurant

2655 Ann Avenue, 314-354-8488

Runner Up: Taco Buddha

7405 Pershing Avenue, University City; 314-502-9951

Best Restaurant for Vegetarians

SweetArt

2203 South 39th Street, 314-771-4278

Runner Up: Utah Station

1956 Utah Street, 314-588-8099

Best Restaurant Service

The Blue Duck

2661 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-769-9940

Runner Up: Louie

706 De Mun Avenue, Clayton; 314-300-8188

Best Restaurant to Close in 2020

Nora's

1136 Tamm Avenue, 314-645-2706

Runner Up: Feasting Fox

4200 South Grand Boulevard, 314-352-3500

Best Sandwich

Blues City Deli

2438 McNair Avenue, 314-773-8225

Runner Up: The Gramophone

4243 Manchester Avenue, 314-531-5700

Best Seafood

Broadway Oyster Bar

736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811

Runner Up:Peacemaker Lobster & Crab

1831 Sidney Street, 314-772-8858

Best Sports Bar

Duke's

2001 Menard Street, 314-833-6686

Runner Up: The Post Sports Bar & Grill

7372 Manchester Road, Maplewood; 314-645-1109

Best St. Louis Style Pizza

Imo's Pizza

4479 Forest Park Avenue, 314-535-4667

Runner Up: Guido's Pizzeria & Tapas

5046 Shaw Avenue, 314-771-4900

Best Steaks

Tucker's Place

2117 South Twelfth St, 314-772-5977

Runner Up: Citizen Kane's Steak House

133 West Clinton Place, Kirkwood; 314-965-9005

Best Sushi/Poke

Drunken Fish

1 Maryland Plaza, 314-367-4222

Runner Up: Café Mochi

3221 South Grand Blvd #1013, 314-773-5000

Best Swanky Takeout Experience

Bulrush

3307 Washington Boulevard, 314-449-1208

Runner Up: Sidney Street Café

2000 Sidney Street, 314-771-5777

Best Taco

Taco Buddha

7405 Pershing Avenue, University City; 314-502-9951

Runner Up: Mission Taco Joint

6235 Delmar Boulevard, 314-932-5430

Best Takeout (casual)

Kimchi Guys

612 North Second Street, 314-766-4456

Runner Up: The Pat Connolly Tavern

6400 Oakland Avenue, 314-647-7287

Best Takeout (Fine Dining)

Sidney Street Café

2000 Sidney Street, 314-771-5777

Runner Up: Elmwood

2704 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-261-4708

Best Thai

King & I Thai Cuisine

3155-3157 South Grand Avenue, 314-771-1777

Runner Up: Pad Thai St. Louis

12676 Lamplighter Square Shopping Center, 314-843-0999

Most LGBTQ-Friendly Brand

Jack Daniel's Tennesse Fire

Runner Up: Arch Apparel

GOODS & SERVICES

Best Antique Mall

The Green Shag Market

5733 Manchester Avenue, 314-646-8687

Runner Up: Treasure Aisles Antique Mall

2317 South Big Bend Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-647-6875

Best Antique Store

The Green Shag Market

5733 Manchester Avenue, 314-646-8687

Runner Up: The Bricoleur

3400 Cherokee Street, 314-833-3002

Best Bike Shop

Big Shark Bicycle Company

1155 South Big Bend Boulevard, Richmond Heights; 314-862-1188

Runner Up: St. Louis Bicycle Works

2414 Menard Street, 314-827-6640

Best Car Repair

Big Bend Auto Center

1710 South Big Bend Boulevard, Richmond Heights; 314-645-4704

Runner Up: Clark's Automotive

600 Wiethaupt Road, Florissant; 314-837-5151

Best Clothing Boutique

Paperdolls Boutique

7700 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-899-0446

Runner Up: STL Style House

3159 Cherokee Street, 314-898-0001

Best Garden Center

Garden Heights Nursery

1605 South Big Bend Blvd #2207, Richmond Heights; 314-645-7333

Runner Up: Flowers & Weeds

3201 Cherokee Street, 314-776-2887

Best Gift Shop

STL Style House

3159 Cherokee Street, 314-898-0001

Runner Up: Glow Candle Co.

7947 Big Bend Boulevard; Webster Groves

Best Grocery

Dierbergs

8450 Eager Road, 314-962-9009

Runner Up: Aldi

6601 Gravois Avenue, 855-955-2534

Best Hair Salon

Homegrown Hair Co.

3148 Morgan Ford Road, 314-261-0001

Runner Up: Salon Mélange

1218 Tamm Avenue, 314-651-5088

Best Hardware Store

Handyman True Value Hardware

2635 North Highway 67, Florissant; 314-831-0220

Runner Up: Rick's Ace Hardware

11767 Manchester Road, 314-966-6611

Best Jewelry Store

Paramount Jewelers

7348 Manchester Avenue, Maplewood; 314-645-1122

Runner Up: Urban Matter

3179 South Grand Boulevard, 314-769-9349

Best Medical Marijuana Doctor

Releaf Clinics

19201 East Valley View Parkway Suite C, Independence; 816-897-4494

Runner Up: Cannabis Doctors

3006 South Jefferson Avenue Art Gallery, 888-420-1536

Best Place to Spend $10

Apotheosis Comics & Lounge

3206 South Grand Boulevard, 314-802-7090

Runner Up: Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery

1637 South Eighteenth Street, 314-858-6100

Best Sex Shop

Ciggfreeds Liquid and Lace

6839 Gravois Avenue, 314-300-8750

Runner Up: Patricia's

3552 Gravois Avenue, 314-664-4040

Best Smoke Shop

The Hill Cigar Co.

5360 Southwest Avenue, 314-776-4455

Runner Up: The Cigar Box

590 Vance Road Suite 103, Valley Park; 636-529-1016

Best Thrift Shop

NCJW The Resale Shop

295 North Lindbergh Boulevard, Creve Coeur; 314-692-8141

Runner Up: Goodwill

4200 Forest Park Avenue, 314-371-1296

SPORTS & RECREATION

Best Zoo Animal

Penguin

Runner Up: Polar Bear

Best Attraction at the St. Louis Zoo

Penguins and Puffins

Runner Up: Polar Bear

Best Cardinals Uniform

Home White

Runner Up: Baby Blue

Best Dog Park

Willmore Park

7200 Hampton Avenue, 314-289-5300

Runner Up: Norm West Brentwood Dog Park

8754 Brentshire Walk, Brentwood; 314-963-8689

Best Mini Golf

Swing-A-Round Fun Town

335 Skinker Lane, Fenton; 636-349-7077

Runner Up: Aloha Pitch and Putt Valley Park

13502 Big Bend Road, 314-330-4689

Best New Hobby

Frisbee Golf

Runner Up: Biking St. Louis

Best New Sports Team (Alive)

St. Louis CITY SC

Runner Up: BattleHawks (fingers crossed!)

Best New Sports Team (Dead)

BattleHawks

Best Pandemic Sport

Baseball

Runner Up: Tennis

Best Place to Have a Picnic

Tower Grove Park

4257 Northeast Drive, 314-771-2679

Runner Up: Forest Park

5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275

Best Place to Ride Your Bike

Katy Trail

South Main Street at Boone's Lick Road, St. Charles

Runner Up: Forest Park

5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275

Best Place to Start Exploring Missouri

Forest Park

5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275

Runner Up: Shaw Nature Reserve

307 Pinetum Loop Road, Gray Summit; 314-577-9555

Best Public Park

Forest Park

5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275

Runner Up: Tower Grove Park

4257 Northeast Drive, 314-771-2679

Best Running Trail

Forest Park

5595 Grand Drive, 314-367-7275

Runner Up: Katy Trail

South Main Street at Boone's Lick Road, St. Charles

Best Skateboard Park/Place

Peter Mathews Memorial Skate Park

4415 Morgan Ford Road

Runner Up: Jefferson Barracks Skate Park

2900 Sheridan Road, 314-454-5714

Best Sports Broadcaster

Dan McLaughlin

Runner Up: Chris Kerber