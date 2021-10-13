We asked, and you answered. Here are your picks for the 2021 Best of St. Louis Readers' Choice winners.
FOOD & DRINK
Best Ramen
Nudo House
Multiple locations including 6105-A Delmar Blvd. / 314-370-6970
Runner Up: Midtown Sushi & Ramen, 3674 Forest Park Ave., 314-328-2452
Best Restaurant to Close in the Past 12 Months
Southtown Pub
3707 South Kingshighway Blvd.
Runner Up: Gamlin Whisky House, 236 North Euclid Ave.
Best Chicken Wings
Syberg's
Multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560
Runner Up: Navin's BBQ, 3559 Arsenal St., 314-449-1185
Best Bakery
Nathaniel Reid Bakery
11243 Manchester Rd., 314-858-1019
Runner Up: Federhofer's Bakery, 9005 Gravois Rd., 314-832-5116
Best Greek Restaurant
Olympia Kebob House and Taverna
1543 McCausland Ave., 314-781-1299
Runner Up: Michael's Bar & Grill, 7101 Manchester Ave., 314-644-2240
Best Place for Day Drinking
Broadway Oyster Bar
736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811
Runner Up: Duke's, 2001 Menard St. / 314-833-6686
Best Sushi Restaurant
Cafe Mochi
3221 South Grand Blvd. #1013 314-773-5000
Runner Up: Sushi Ai, 910 Olive St., 314-558-7888
Best Seafood
Broadway Oyster Bar
736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811
Runner Up: Peacemaker Lobster & Crab, 1831 Sidney St., 314-772-8858
Best Burger
Mac's Local Eats
1821 Cherokee St., 314-393-7713
Runner Up: O'Connell's Pub, 4652 Shaw Ave., 314-773-6600
Best St. Louis Style Pizza
Dogtown Pizza
dogtownpizza.com
Runner Up: Syberg's, multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560
Best Burger (Non-Beef Division)
Frida's
622 North and South Rd. 314-727-6500
Runner Up: Mac's Local Eats, 1821 Cherokee St., 314-393-7713
Best Fast-Casual Restaurant
J's Pitaria
91 Concord Plaza Shopping Center, 314-270-8005
Runner Up: Syberg's, multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560
Best Tacos
Mission Taco Joint
908 Lafayette Ave., 314-858-8226
Runner Up: Taco Circus, 4940 Southwest Ave., 314-899-0061
Best Desserts
Russell's on Macklind
5400 Murdoch Ave., 314-533-9994
Runner Up: Cyrano's Cafe, 603 East Lockwood Ave. 314-963-3232
Best Frozen Pizza (Local)
Dogtown Pizza
Runner Up: Syberg's, multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560
Best Thai Restaurant
King and I
3155-3157 South Grand Blvd., 314-771-1777
Runner Up: Pearl Cafe, 8416 North Lindbergh Blvd., 314-831-3701
Best Margarita
Chava's Mexican Restaurant
925 Geyer Ave. #3921, 314-241-5503
Runner Up: Mission Taco, 908 Lafayette Ave., 314-858-8226
Best Steaks
Tucker's Place
2117 South 12th St., 314-772-5977
Runner Up: Twisted Tree Steakhouse, 10701 Watson Rd., 314-394-3366
Best Mexican Restaurant
La Catrina
5220 Hampton Ave., 314-883-3357
Runner Up: Mi Ranchito, 887 Kingsland Ave., 314-863-1880
Best Cocktails
Planter's House
1000 Mississippi Ave., 314-696-2603
Runner Up: Frazer's Restaurant & Lounge, 1811 Pestalozzi St., 314-733-8646
Best Brunch
Carnivore STL
5257 Shaw Ave., 314-449-6328
Runner Up: Russell's on Macklind, 5400 Murdoch Ave., 314-553-9994
Best Bartenders
Duke's Soulard
2001 Menard St., 314-833-6686
Runner Up: Kari McGinness (Cleveland-Heath), 106 N Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois; 618-307-4830
Best Doughnuts
Donut Drive-In
6525 Chippewa St., 314-623-7714
Runner Up: Old Town Donuts, 510 North New Florissant Rd., 314-831-0907
Best Neighborhood Restaurant
Pit Stop - STL
2130 Macklind Ave., 314-696-2999
Runner Up: The Original Crusoe's Restaurant, 3152 Osceola St., 314-351-0620
Best Italian Restaurant
Anthonino's Taverna
2225 Macklind Ave., 314-773-4455
Runner Up: Trattoria Marcella, 3600 Watson Rd., 314-352-7706
Best Chef
Percy Parker (Duke's Soulard)
2001 Menard St., 314-833-6686
Runner Up: Tyler Layton (Twisted Tree Steakhouse), 10701 Watson Rd., 314-394-3366
Best 3 a.m. Bar
The Gramophone
4243 Manchester Ave., 314-531-5700
Runner Up: Patrick McKeane's Pub, 3152 Osceola St., 314-351-0620
Best Patio
Molly's in Soulard
816 Geyer Ave., 314-241-6200
Runner Up: Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811
Best Barbeque
Hogtown Smokehouse
6301 Clayton Ave., 314-899-0550
Runner Up: BEAST Craft BBQ Co., 20 South Belt West, Belleville; 618-257-9000
Best Indian Restaurant
House of India
8501 Delmar Blvd., 314-567-6850
Runner Up: India Rasoi, 25 North Euclid Ave., 314-361-6911
Best New Bar
Twisted Tavern STL
3606 West Outer Rd., 314-900-1331
Runner Up: Golden Hoosierm 3707 South Kingshighway, 314-354-8044
Best Chain Restaurant
Syberg's
Multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560
Runner Up: Lion's Choice, 6630 Chippewa St., 314-352-5466
Best Restaurant for Vegetarians
Tree House Restaurant
3177 South Grand Blvd., 314-696-2110
Runner Up: Frida's, 622 North and South Rd., 314-727-6500
Best Restaurant When Someone Else Pays
Twisted Tree Steakhouse Restaurant
10701 Watson Rd., 314-394-3366
Runner Up: Tony's, 105 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton; 314-221-7007
Best Takeout/Curbside
J's Pitaria
91 Concord Plaza Shopping Center, 314-270-8005
Runner Up: Syberg's, multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560
Best Food Truck
Tuk Tuk Thai
@tuktukthaistl
Runner Up: Seoul Taco, seoultaco.com/truck
Best Cajun/Creole
Broadway Oyster Bar
736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811
Runner Up: Sister Cities Cajun Restaurant, 3550 South Broadway, 314-405-0447
Best Chinese Restaurant
Wonton King
8116 Olive Blvd., 314-567-9997
Runner Up: LuLu's Local Eatery, 3201 South Grand Blvd. 314-300-8215
Best Fried Chicken
Original Crusoe's
3152 Osceola St., 314-351-0620
Runner Up: Hodak's, 2100 Gravois Ave., 314-776-7292
Best Martini
Cleveland-Heath
106 N Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois; 618-307-4830
Runner Up: The Gin Room, 3200 South Grand Blvd. 314-771-3411
Best Bar
Duke's Soulard
2001 Menard St., 314-833-6686
Runner Up: Helen Fitzgerald's Irish Grill & Pub, 3650 S. Lindbergh Blvd., 314-984-0026
Best Pizza That Isn't St. Louis Style
Blackthorn Pub & Pizza
3735 Wyoming St., 314-776-0534
Runner Up: Katie's Pizza & Pasta, 9568 Manchester Rd., 314-942-6555
Best Coffeehouse
Sweet Em's Coffee & Ice Cream
6330 Clayton Ave., 314-875-9174
Runner Up: Rise Coffee, 4176 Manchester Ave., 314-405-8171
Best Deli/Sandwich
Blues City Deli
2438 McNair Ave., 314-773-8225
Runner Up: Gioia's Deli, 1934 Macklind Ave. / 314-766-9410
Best New Restaurant
Navin's BBQ
3559 Arsenal St., 314-449-1185
Runner Up: Twisted Tavern STL, 3606 West Outer Rd., Arnold 314-900-1331
Best Sports Bar
Duke's Soulard
2001 Menard St., 314-833-6686
Runner Up: Syberg's, multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560
Best Gay Bar
Just John
4112 Manchester Ave. 314-371-1333
Runner Up: Rehab Bar and Grill, 4054 Chouteau Ave., 314-371-1333
Best Comfort Food
Grace Meat+Three
4270 Manchester Ave., 314-553-2700
Runner Up: Piccadilly on Manhattan, 7201 Piccadilly Ave. / 314-646-0016
Best Outdoor Dining
Pit Stop - STL
2130 Macklind Ave., 314-696-2999
Runner Up: John D. McGurk's Irish Pub and Garden, 1200 Russell Blvd., 314-776-8309
Best Flavored Whiskey
Jack Daniel's Honey
Runner Up: Jack Daniel's Apple
GOODS & SERVICES
Best Gift Shop
STL Style House
3159 Cherokee St., 314-898-0001
Runner Up: Urban Matter, 3179 South Grand Blvd., 314-769-9349
Best Thrift Shop
Goodwill
Multiple locations including 1727 Locust St., 314-241-3464
Runner Up: Savers, 9618 Watson Rd., 314-849-1179
Best Hardware Store
True Value
Multiple locations, including 7320 Manchester Rd., Maplewood; 314-647-1411
Runner Up: Edele & Mertz Hardware, 1822 South Broadway, 314-421-2131
Best Garden Center
Frisella Nursery
550 Highway F, Defiance; 636-798-2555
Runner Up: Flowers & Weeds, 3201 Cherokee St., 314-776-2887
Best Smoke Shop (General)
Coughing Cardinal
2131 Barrett Station Rd., 314-996-2473
Runner Up: Emporium, 6254 Delmar Blvd., 314-721-6277
Best Car Repair
Webster Groves Complete Auto Repair
#2 S Old Orchard Ave., Webster Groves, 314-961-2728
Runner Up: Coates Brothers Auto Repair, 6405 Manchester Ave., 314-647-2334
Best Medical Marijuana Dispensary
North Dispensary
1709 Hwy Z, Pevely; 636-224-2885
Runner Up: 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis, multiple locations including 5501 Chippewa St., 314-330-2118
Best Clothing Boutique
STL Style House
3159 Cherokee St., 314-898-0001
Runner Up: Paperdolls Boutique, 12095 Manchester Rd., 314-858-9355
Best Pet Groomer
Dogtowne Grooming
1138 Tamm Ave., 314-645-7008
Runner Up: Four Muddy Paws, 1211 Park Ave., 314-773-7297
Best Jewelry Store
Paramount Jewelers
7348 Manchester Ave., 314-645-1122
Runner Up: Vincent's Jewelers, 11733 Olive Blvd., 314-989-9030
Best Salon
Formation Salon and Spa
8369 Olive Blvd., 314-733-5363
Runner Up: Salon Melange, 1218 Tamm Ave., 314-651-5088
Best CBD Shop
CBD Kratom
Multiple locations including 3161 Morgan Ford Rd., 314-202-8330
Runner Up: Root 66, Multiple locations including, 3737 South Grand Blvd., 314-257-0816
Best Florist
Flowers and Weeds
3201 Cherokee St., 314-776-2887
Runner Up: Walter Knoll, 2765 Lasalle St., 314-352-7575
Best Sex Shop
Hustler Hollywood
9802 Natural Bridge Rd., 314-428-5069
Runner Up: Patricia's, 3552 Gravois Ave., 314-664-4040
Best Comics Store
Apotheosis Comics & Lounge
3206 South Grand Blvd. 314-802-7090
Runner Up: StL Comics Toys & More, 4117 Old Highway 94 South, 314-537-9971
Best Grocery
Schnucks
Multiple locations including 3430 South Grand Blvd., 314-772-5500
Runner Up: Straub's, 8282 Forsyth Blvd., Clayton, 314-725-2121
Best Hotel
Moonrise
6177 Delmar Blvd., 314-721-1111
Runner Up: Angad Arts Hotel, 3550 Samuel Shepard Dr. 314-561-0033
Best Mall
West County Center
80 West County Center Dr. 314-228-2020
Runner Up: Saint Louis Galleria, 1155 Galleria, 314-571-7000
Best Antique Store
Emporium St. Louis
9410 Manchester Rd., 314-962-7300
Runner Up: Gringo Jones, 4740 Shaw Blvd., 314-664-1666
Best Place To Get a Mani/Pedi
Beautiful Nails
Multiple locations including 8721 Manchester Rd., 314-968-9973
Runner Up: Central West End Nails & Spa, 4904 Laclede Ave., 314-776-9090
Most LGBTQ-Friendly Brand
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire
Runner Up: Arch Apparel, 2335 South Hanley Rd., Brentwood; 314-601-3122
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Best Radio Show
The Rizzuto Show
Runner Up: The Roots' Friday Happy Hour, hosted by Charlie Hubbard
Best All-Ages Venue
The Factory
17105 North Outer 40 Rd., 314-423-8500
Runner Up: The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., 314-726-6161
Best Blues Club
BB's Jass, Blues & Soups
700 South Broadway, 314-436-5222
Runner Up: Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811
Best Local Album
Turtle Circus — Emperor of Fools
Runner Up: Andrew & the Dolls — Gasoline
Best Live Music Venue to Close in the Past 12 Months
Bootleg at the Atomic Cowboy
4144 Manchester Ave.
Runner Up: The Ready Room, 4194 Manchester Ave.
Best Movie Theater
Hi-Pointe Theatre
1005 McCausland Ave., 314-995-6273
Runner Up: The Chase Park Plaza, 212 Kingshighway Blvd., 314-367-0101
Best Hip-Hop Club
Pepper Lounge
2005 Locust St., 314-241-2005
Runner Up: Al's Lounge, 2731 US-67, 314-839-9850
Best Band Name
Saint Boogie Brass Band
Runner Up: Aaron Kamm and the One Drops
Best Concert of the Past Year
The Roots at the Factory
Runner Up: Foo Fighters at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Best Radio Station
The Roots FM
Runner Up: KDHX
Best Jazz Club
Jazz at the Bistro
3536 Washington Ave., 314-571-6000
Runner Up: The Dark Room at the Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square, 314-710-5643
Best Recording Studio
Shock City Studio
2200 Gravois Ave. #100, 314-771-3099
Runner Up: Gaslight Studio & Lounge, 4916 Shaw Ave., 314-499-7488
Best Live Music Venue
The Factory
17105 North Outer 40 Rd., 314-423-8500
Runner Up: Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811
Best Local Artist
Saint Boogie Brass Band
Runner Up: Aaron Kamm and the One Drops
Best Film Series
St. Louis International Film Festival
Runner Up: America's Last Little Italy: The Hill
Best Dance Company
Big Muddy Dance
Runner Up: Saint Louis Ballet
Best Rock Club
Old Rock House
1200 South 7th St., 314-588-0505
Runner Up: The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Rd. 314-423-8500
SPORTS & RECREATION
Best Gym
Big Fitness Personal Training
1904 Washington Ave., 314-384-8273
Runner Up: House of Pain Gym, 12632 Dorsett Rd., 314-451-1010
Best Camping within an Hour of St. Louis
Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park
Runner Up: Tom Sauk Mountain State Park (drive fast)
Best Bike Path
Grant's Trail
Runner Up: Forest Park
Best Hiking Trail
Castlewood State Park
Runner Up: Forest Park
Best Day Trip Destination
Ste. Genevieve
Runner Up: Elephant Rocks
Best Public Park
Forest Park
Runner Up: Tower Grove Park
Best Public Pool
Maplewood Family Aquatic Center
7550 Lohmeyer Ave., 314-636-3665
Runner Up: Shaw Park Aquatic Center, 111 South Brentwood Blvd. 314-290-8590
Best Bike Shop
Big Shark Bicycle Company
1155 South Big Bend Blvd., 314-862-1188
Runner Up: Mike's Bikes STL, 324 North Euclid Ave., 314-875-0080
Best Running Trail
Forest Park
Runner Up: Creve Coeur Lake
Best Yoga Studio
Brick City Yoga
2759 Wyoming St., 314-802-8770
Runner Up: Urban Breath Yoga, 4237 Manchester Ave., 314-421-9642
Best Bowling Alley
Saratoga Lanes
2725 Sutton Blvd. A, Maplewood; 314-645-5308
Runner Up: Tropicana Lanes, 7960 Clayton Rd., Richmond Heights, 314-781-0282
PEOPLE & PLACES
Best Neighborhood to Live
Dogtown
Runner Up: The Hill
Best Cardinals Player
Yadier Molina
Runner Up: Adam Wainwright
Best Politician
Cori Bush
Runner Up: Josh Hawley
Best Journalist
Bill McClellan
Runner Up: Kevin Johnson
Best Place for a Last Date
Forest Park
5595 Grand Dr.
Runner Up: Ted Drewes, 6726 Chippewa St., 314-481-2652
Best Villian
Stan Kroenke
Runner Up: Rex Sinquefield
Best Blues Player
Ryan O'Reilly
Runner Up: Jordan Binnington
Best Attorney
Jennifer Mocabee
Runner Up: Jeff Singer
Best Place for a First Date
Missouri Botanical Garden
4344 Shaw Blvd., 314-577-5100
Runner Up: Forest Park, 5595 Grand Dr.
Best Place to Live
Dogtown
Runner Up: Tower Grove
Best Cheap Thrill
City Museum
750 North 16th St., 314-231-2489
Runner Up: The St. Louis Wheel, 201 South 18th St., 314-923-3960
Best Activist
Cori Bush
Runner Up: Kayla Reed
