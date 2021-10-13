Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

You searched for:

Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Readers' Choice

    Best of St. Louis: Reader's Choice
    [image-1]


    We asked, and you answered. Here are your picks for the 2021 Best of St. Louis Readers' Choice winners.

    FOOD & DRINK
    Best Ramen
    Nudo House
    Multiple locations including 6105-A Delmar Blvd. / 314-370-6970
    Runner Up: Midtown Sushi & Ramen, 3674 Forest Park Ave., 314-328-2452

    Best Restaurant to Close in the Past 12 Months
    Southtown Pub
    3707 South Kingshighway Blvd.
    Runner Up: Gamlin Whisky House, 236 North Euclid Ave.

    Best Chicken Wings
    Syberg's
    Multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560
    Runner Up: Navin's BBQ, 3559 Arsenal St., 314-449-1185

    Best Bakery
    Nathaniel Reid Bakery
    11243 Manchester Rd., 314-858-1019
    Runner Up: Federhofer's Bakery, 9005 Gravois Rd., 314-832-5116

    Best Greek Restaurant
    Olympia Kebob House and Taverna
    1543 McCausland Ave., 314-781-1299
    Runner Up: Michael's Bar & Grill, 7101 Manchester Ave., 314-644-2240

    Best Place for Day Drinking
    Broadway Oyster Bar
    736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811
    Runner Up: Duke's, 2001 Menard St. / 314-833-6686

    Best Sushi Restaurant
    Cafe Mochi
    3221 South Grand Blvd. #1013 314-773-5000
    Runner Up: Sushi Ai, 910 Olive St., 314-558-7888

    Best Seafood
    Broadway Oyster Bar
    736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811
    Runner Up: Peacemaker Lobster & Crab, 1831 Sidney St., 314-772-8858

    Best Burger
    Mac's Local Eats
    1821 Cherokee St., 314-393-7713
    Runner Up: O'Connell's Pub, 4652 Shaw Ave., 314-773-6600

    Best St. Louis Style Pizza
    Dogtown Pizza
    dogtownpizza.com
    Runner Up: Syberg's, multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560

    Best Burger (Non-Beef Division)
    Frida's
    622 North and South Rd. 314-727-6500
    Runner Up: Mac's Local Eats, 1821 Cherokee St., 314-393-7713

    Best Fast-Casual Restaurant
    J's Pitaria
    91 Concord Plaza Shopping Center,     314-270-8005
    Runner Up: Syberg's, multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560

    Best Tacos
    Mission Taco Joint
    908 Lafayette Ave., 314-858-8226
    Runner Up: Taco Circus, 4940 Southwest Ave., 314-899-0061

    Best Desserts
    Russell's on Macklind
    5400 Murdoch Ave., 314-533-9994
    Runner Up: Cyrano's Cafe, 603 East Lockwood Ave. 314-963-3232

    Best Frozen Pizza (Local)
    Dogtown Pizza
    Runner Up: Syberg's, multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560

    Best Thai Restaurant
    King and I
    3155-3157 South Grand Blvd.,     314-771-1777
    Runner Up: Pearl Cafe, 8416 North Lindbergh Blvd., 314-831-3701

    Best Margarita
    Chava's Mexican Restaurant
    925 Geyer Ave. #3921, 314-241-5503
    Runner Up: Mission Taco, 908 Lafayette Ave., 314-858-8226

    Best Steaks
    Tucker's Place
    2117 South 12th St., 314-772-5977
    Runner Up: Twisted Tree Steakhouse, 10701 Watson Rd., 314-394-3366

    Best Mexican Restaurant
    La Catrina
    5220 Hampton Ave., 314-883-3357
    Runner Up: Mi Ranchito, 887 Kingsland Ave., 314-863-1880

    Best Cocktails
    Planter's House
    1000 Mississippi Ave., 314-696-2603
    Runner Up: Frazer's Restaurant & Lounge, 1811 Pestalozzi St., 314-733-8646

    Best Brunch
    Carnivore STL
    5257 Shaw Ave., 314-449-6328
    Runner Up: Russell's on Macklind, 5400 Murdoch Ave., 314-553-9994

    Best Bartenders
    Duke's Soulard
    2001 Menard St., 314-833-6686
    Runner Up: Kari McGinness (Cleveland-Heath), 106 N Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois; 618-307-4830

    Best Doughnuts
    Donut Drive-In
    6525 Chippewa St., 314-623-7714
    Runner Up: Old Town Donuts, 510 North New Florissant Rd., 314-831-0907

    Best Neighborhood Restaurant
    Pit Stop - STL
    2130 Macklind Ave., 314-696-2999
    Runner Up: The Original Crusoe's Restaurant, 3152 Osceola St., 314-351-0620

    Best Italian Restaurant
    Anthonino's Taverna
    2225 Macklind Ave., 314-773-4455
    Runner Up: Trattoria Marcella, 3600 Watson Rd., 314-352-7706

    Best Chef
    Percy Parker (Duke's Soulard)
    2001 Menard St., 314-833-6686
    Runner Up: Tyler Layton (Twisted Tree Steakhouse), 10701 Watson Rd., 314-394-3366

    Best 3 a.m. Bar
    The Gramophone
    4243 Manchester Ave., 314-531-5700
    Runner Up: Patrick McKeane's Pub, 3152 Osceola St., 314-351-0620

    Best Patio
    Molly's in Soulard
    816 Geyer Ave., 314-241-6200
    Runner Up: Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811

    Best Barbeque
    Hogtown Smokehouse
    6301 Clayton Ave., 314-899-0550
    Runner Up: BEAST Craft BBQ Co., 20 South Belt West, Belleville; 618-257-9000

    Best Indian Restaurant
    House of India
    8501 Delmar Blvd., 314-567-6850
    Runner Up: India Rasoi, 25 North Euclid Ave., 314-361-6911

    Best New Bar
    Twisted Tavern STL
    3606 West Outer Rd.,     314-900-1331
    Runner Up: Golden Hoosierm 3707 South Kingshighway, 314-354-8044

    Best Chain Restaurant
    Syberg's
    Multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560
    Runner Up: Lion's Choice, 6630 Chippewa St., 314-352-5466

    Best Restaurant for Vegetarians
    Tree House Restaurant
    3177 South Grand Blvd.,     314-696-2110
    Runner Up: Frida's, 622 North and South Rd., 314-727-6500

    Best Restaurant When Someone Else Pays
    Twisted Tree Steakhouse Restaurant
    10701 Watson Rd., 314-394-3366
    Runner Up: Tony's, 105 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton; 314-221-7007

    Best Takeout/Curbside
    J's Pitaria
    91 Concord Plaza Shopping Center,     314-270-8005
    Runner Up: Syberg's, multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560

    Best Food Truck
    Tuk Tuk Thai
    @tuktukthaistl
    Runner Up: Seoul Taco, seoultaco.com/truck

    Best Cajun/Creole
    Broadway Oyster Bar
    736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811
    Runner Up: Sister Cities Cajun Restaurant, 3550 South Broadway, 314-405-0447

    Best Chinese Restaurant
    Wonton King
    8116 Olive Blvd., 314-567-9997
    Runner Up: LuLu's Local Eatery, 3201 South Grand Blvd. 314-300-8215

    Best Fried Chicken
    Original Crusoe's
    3152 Osceola St., 314-351-0620
    Runner Up: Hodak's, 2100 Gravois Ave., 314-776-7292

    Best Martini
    Cleveland-Heath
         106 N Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois; 618-307-4830
    Runner Up: The Gin Room, 3200 South Grand Blvd. 314-771-3411

    Best Bar
    Duke's Soulard
    2001 Menard St., 314-833-6686
    Runner Up: Helen Fitzgerald's Irish Grill & Pub, 3650 S. Lindbergh Blvd., 314-984-0026

    Best Pizza That Isn't St. Louis Style
    Blackthorn Pub & Pizza
    3735 Wyoming St., 314-776-0534
    Runner Up: Katie's Pizza & Pasta, 9568 Manchester Rd., 314-942-6555

    Best Coffeehouse
    Sweet Em's Coffee & Ice Cream
    6330 Clayton Ave., 314-875-9174
    Runner Up: Rise Coffee, 4176 Manchester Ave., 314-405-8171

    Best Deli/Sandwich
    Blues City Deli
    2438 McNair Ave., 314-773-8225
    Runner Up: Gioia's Deli, 1934 Macklind Ave. / 314-766-9410

    Best New Restaurant
    Navin's BBQ
    3559 Arsenal St., 314-449-1185
    Runner Up: Twisted Tavern STL, 3606 West Outer Rd., Arnold 314-900-1331

    Best Sports Bar
    Duke's Soulard
    2001 Menard St., 314-833-6686
    Runner Up: Syberg's, multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560

    Best Gay Bar
    Just John
    4112 Manchester Ave. 314-371-1333
    Runner Up: Rehab Bar and Grill, 4054 Chouteau Ave., 314-371-1333

    Best Comfort Food
    Grace Meat+Three
    4270 Manchester Ave., 314-553-2700
    Runner Up: Piccadilly on Manhattan, 7201 Piccadilly Ave. / 314-646-0016

    Best Outdoor Dining
    Pit Stop - STL
    2130 Macklind Ave., 314-696-2999
    Runner Up: John D. McGurk's Irish Pub and Garden, 1200 Russell Blvd., 314-776-8309

    Best Flavored Whiskey
    Jack Daniel's Honey
    Runner Up: Jack Daniel's Apple



    [page]

    GOODS & SERVICES

    Best Gift Shop
    STL Style House
    3159 Cherokee St., 314-898-0001
    Runner Up: Urban Matter, 3179 South Grand Blvd., 314-769-9349

    Best Thrift Shop
    Goodwill
    Multiple locations including 1727     Locust St., 314-241-3464
    Runner Up: Savers, 9618 Watson Rd., 314-849-1179

    Best Hardware Store
    True Value
    Multiple locations, including 7320 Manchester Rd., Maplewood;     314-647-1411
    Runner Up: Edele & Mertz Hardware, 1822 South Broadway, 314-421-2131

    Best Garden Center
    Frisella Nursery
    550 Highway F, Defiance;     636-798-2555
    Runner Up: Flowers & Weeds, 3201 Cherokee St., 314-776-2887

    Best Smoke Shop (General)
    Coughing Cardinal
    2131 Barrett Station Rd.,     314-996-2473
    Runner Up: Emporium, 6254 Delmar Blvd., 314-721-6277

    Best Car Repair
    Webster Groves Complete Auto Repair
    #2 S Old Orchard Ave., Webster     Groves, 314-961-2728
    Runner Up: Coates Brothers Auto Repair, 6405 Manchester Ave., 314-647-2334

    Best Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    North Dispensary
    1709 Hwy Z, Pevely; 636-224-2885
    Runner Up: 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis, multiple locations including 5501 Chippewa St., 314-330-2118

    Best Clothing Boutique
    STL Style House
    3159 Cherokee St., 314-898-0001
    Runner Up: Paperdolls Boutique, 12095 Manchester Rd., 314-858-9355

    Best Pet Groomer
    Dogtowne Grooming
    1138 Tamm Ave., 314-645-7008
    Runner Up: Four Muddy Paws, 1211 Park Ave., 314-773-7297

    Best Jewelry Store
    Paramount Jewelers
    7348 Manchester Ave.,     314-645-1122
    Runner Up: Vincent's Jewelers, 11733 Olive Blvd., 314-989-9030

    Best Salon
    Formation Salon and Spa
    8369 Olive Blvd., 314-733-5363
    Runner Up: Salon Melange, 1218 Tamm Ave., 314-651-5088

    Best CBD Shop
    CBD Kratom
    Multiple locations including 3161 Morgan Ford Rd., 314-202-8330
    Runner Up: Root 66, Multiple locations including, 3737 South Grand Blvd., 314-257-0816

    Best Florist
    Flowers and Weeds
    3201 Cherokee St., 314-776-2887
    Runner Up: Walter Knoll, 2765 Lasalle St., 314-352-7575

    Best Sex Shop
    Hustler Hollywood
    9802 Natural Bridge Rd., 314-428-5069
    Runner Up: Patricia's, 3552 Gravois Ave., 314-664-4040

    Best Comics Store
    Apotheosis Comics & Lounge
    3206 South Grand Blvd. 314-802-7090
    Runner Up: StL Comics Toys & More, 4117 Old Highway 94 South, 314-537-9971

    Best Grocery
    Schnucks
    Multiple locations including 3430 South Grand Blvd., 314-772-5500
    Runner Up: Straub's, 8282 Forsyth Blvd., Clayton, 314-725-2121

    Best Hotel
    Moonrise
    6177 Delmar Blvd., 314-721-1111
    Runner Up: Angad Arts Hotel, 3550 Samuel Shepard Dr. 314-561-0033

    Best Mall
    West County Center
    80 West County Center Dr. 314-228-2020
    Runner Up: Saint Louis Galleria, 1155 Galleria, 314-571-7000

    Best Antique Store
    Emporium St. Louis
    9410 Manchester Rd., 314-962-7300
    Runner Up: Gringo Jones, 4740 Shaw Blvd., 314-664-1666

    Best Place To Get a Mani/Pedi
    Beautiful Nails
    Multiple locations including 8721 Manchester Rd., 314-968-9973
    Runner Up: Central West End Nails & Spa, 4904 Laclede Ave., 314-776-9090

    Most LGBTQ-Friendly Brand
    Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire
    Runner Up: Arch Apparel, 2335 South Hanley Rd., Brentwood; 314-601-3122



    [page]



    ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

    Best Radio Show
    The Rizzuto Show
    Runner Up: The Roots' Friday Happy Hour, hosted by Charlie Hubbard

    Best All-Ages Venue
    The Factory
    17105 North Outer 40 Rd.,     314-423-8500
    Runner Up: The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., 314-726-6161

    Best Blues Club
    BB's Jass, Blues & Soups
    700 South Broadway,     314-436-5222
    Runner Up: Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811

    Best Local Album
    Turtle Circus — Emperor of Fools
    Runner Up: Andrew & the Dolls — Gasoline

    Best Live Music Venue to Close in the Past 12 Months
    Bootleg at the Atomic Cowboy
    4144 Manchester Ave.
    Runner Up: The Ready Room, 4194 Manchester Ave.

    Best Movie Theater
    Hi-Pointe Theatre
    1005 McCausland Ave.,     314-995-6273
    Runner Up: The Chase Park Plaza, 212 Kingshighway Blvd., 314-367-0101

    Best Hip-Hop Club
    Pepper Lounge
    2005 Locust St., 314-241-2005
    Runner Up: Al's Lounge, 2731 US-67, 314-839-9850

    Best Band Name
    Saint Boogie Brass Band
    Runner Up: Aaron Kamm and the One Drops

    Best Concert of the Past Year
    The Roots at the Factory
    Runner Up: Foo Fighters at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

    Best Radio Station
    The Roots FM
    Runner Up: KDHX

    Best Jazz Club
    Jazz at the Bistro
    3536 Washington Ave.,     314-571-6000
    Runner Up: The Dark Room at the Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square, 314-710-5643

    Best Recording Studio
    Shock City Studio
    2200 Gravois Ave. #100,     314-771-3099
    Runner Up: Gaslight Studio & Lounge, 4916 Shaw Ave., 314-499-7488

    Best Live Music Venue
    The Factory
    17105 North Outer 40 Rd.,     314-423-8500
    Runner Up: Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811

    Best Local Artist
    Saint Boogie Brass Band
    Runner Up: Aaron Kamm and the One Drops

    Best Film Series
    St. Louis International     Film Festival
    Runner Up: America's Last Little Italy: The Hill

    Best Dance Company
    Big Muddy Dance
    Runner Up: Saint Louis Ballet

    Best Rock Club
    Old Rock House
    1200 South 7th St., 314-588-0505
    Runner Up: The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Rd. 314-423-8500



    [page]

    SPORTS & RECREATION

    Best Gym
    Big Fitness Personal Training
    1904 Washington Ave., 314-384-8273
    Runner Up: House of Pain Gym, 12632 Dorsett Rd., 314-451-1010

    Best Camping within an Hour of St. Louis
    Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park
    Runner Up: Tom Sauk Mountain State Park (drive fast)

    Best Bike Path
    Grant's Trail
    Runner Up: Forest Park

    Best Hiking Trail
    Castlewood State Park
    Runner Up: Forest Park

    Best Day Trip Destination
    Ste. Genevieve
    Runner Up: Elephant Rocks

    Best Public Park
    Forest Park
    Runner Up: Tower Grove Park

    Best Public Pool
    Maplewood Family Aquatic Center
    7550 Lohmeyer Ave.,     314-636-3665
    Runner Up: Shaw Park Aquatic Center, 111 South Brentwood Blvd. 314-290-8590

    Best Bike Shop
    Big Shark Bicycle Company
    1155 South Big Bend Blvd.,     314-862-1188
    Runner Up: Mike's Bikes STL, 324 North Euclid Ave., 314-875-0080

    Best Running Trail
    Forest Park
    Runner Up: Creve Coeur Lake

    Best Yoga Studio
    Brick City Yoga
    2759 Wyoming St., 314-802-8770
    Runner Up: Urban Breath Yoga, 4237 Manchester Ave., 314-421-9642

    Best Bowling Alley
    Saratoga Lanes
    2725 Sutton Blvd. A,     Maplewood; 314-645-5308
    Runner Up: Tropicana Lanes, 7960 Clayton Rd., Richmond Heights, 314-781-0282

    PEOPLE & PLACES

    Best Neighborhood to Live
    Dogtown
    Runner Up: The Hill

    Best Cardinals Player
    Yadier Molina
    Runner Up: Adam Wainwright

    Best Politician
    Cori Bush
    Runner Up: Josh Hawley

    Best Journalist
    Bill McClellan
    Runner Up: Kevin Johnson

    Best Place for a Last Date
    Forest Park
    5595 Grand Dr.
    Runner Up: Ted Drewes, 6726 Chippewa St., 314-481-2652

    Best Villian
    Stan Kroenke
    Runner Up: Rex Sinquefield

    Best Blues Player
    Ryan O'Reilly
    Runner Up: Jordan Binnington

    Best Attorney
    Jennifer Mocabee
    Runner Up: Jeff Singer

    Best Place for a First Date
    Missouri Botanical Garden
    4344 Shaw Blvd., 314-577-5100
    Runner Up: Forest Park, 5595 Grand Dr.

    Best Place to Live
    Dogtown
    Runner Up: Tower Grove

    Best Cheap Thrill
    City Museum
    750 North 16th St., 314-231-2489
    Runner Up: The St. Louis Wheel, 201 South 18th St., 314-923-3960

    Best Activist
    Cori Bush
    Runner Up: Kayla Reed

    • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
    • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


Best of St. Louis: Reader's Choice 

click to enlarge The people's champions shine in the 2021 Best of St. Louis Readers' Choice.

ILLUSTRATION BY ALAURA MYERS

The people's champions shine in the 2021 Best of St. Louis Readers' Choice.

click to enlarge The people's champions shine in the 2021 Best of St. Louis Readers' Choice. - ILLUSTRATION BY ALAURA MYERS
  • ILLUSTRATION BY ALAURA MYERS
  • The people's champions shine in the 2021 Best of St. Louis Readers' Choice.


We asked, and you answered. Here are your picks for the 2021 Best of St. Louis Readers' Choice winners.



FOOD & DRINK
Best Ramen
Nudo House
Multiple locations including 6105-A Delmar Blvd. / 314-370-6970
Runner Up: Midtown Sushi & Ramen, 3674 Forest Park Ave., 314-328-2452

Best Restaurant to Close in the Past 12 Months
Southtown Pub
3707 South Kingshighway Blvd.
Runner Up: Gamlin Whisky House, 236 North Euclid Ave.

Best Chicken Wings
Syberg's
Multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560
Runner Up: Navin's BBQ, 3559 Arsenal St., 314-449-1185

Best Bakery
Nathaniel Reid Bakery
11243 Manchester Rd., 314-858-1019
Runner Up: Federhofer's Bakery, 9005 Gravois Rd., 314-832-5116

Best Greek Restaurant
Olympia Kebob House and Taverna
1543 McCausland Ave., 314-781-1299
Runner Up: Michael's Bar & Grill, 7101 Manchester Ave., 314-644-2240

Best Place for Day Drinking
Broadway Oyster Bar
736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811
Runner Up: Duke's, 2001 Menard St. / 314-833-6686

Best Sushi Restaurant
Cafe Mochi
3221 South Grand Blvd. #1013 314-773-5000
Runner Up: Sushi Ai, 910 Olive St., 314-558-7888

Best Seafood
Broadway Oyster Bar
736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811
Runner Up: Peacemaker Lobster & Crab, 1831 Sidney St., 314-772-8858

Best Burger
Mac's Local Eats
1821 Cherokee St., 314-393-7713
Runner Up: O'Connell's Pub, 4652 Shaw Ave., 314-773-6600

Best St. Louis Style Pizza
Dogtown Pizza
dogtownpizza.com
Runner Up: Syberg's, multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560

Best Burger (Non-Beef Division)
Frida's
622 North and South Rd. 314-727-6500
Runner Up: Mac's Local Eats, 1821 Cherokee St., 314-393-7713

Best Fast-Casual Restaurant
J's Pitaria
91 Concord Plaza Shopping Center, 314-270-8005
Runner Up: Syberg's, multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560

Best Tacos
Mission Taco Joint
908 Lafayette Ave., 314-858-8226
Runner Up: Taco Circus, 4940 Southwest Ave., 314-899-0061

Best Desserts
Russell's on Macklind
5400 Murdoch Ave., 314-533-9994
Runner Up: Cyrano's Cafe, 603 East Lockwood Ave. 314-963-3232

Best Frozen Pizza (Local)
Dogtown Pizza
Runner Up: Syberg's, multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560

Best Thai Restaurant
King and I
3155-3157 South Grand Blvd., 314-771-1777
Runner Up: Pearl Cafe, 8416 North Lindbergh Blvd., 314-831-3701

Best Margarita
Chava's Mexican Restaurant
925 Geyer Ave. #3921, 314-241-5503
Runner Up: Mission Taco, 908 Lafayette Ave., 314-858-8226

Best Steaks
Tucker's Place
2117 South 12th St., 314-772-5977
Runner Up: Twisted Tree Steakhouse, 10701 Watson Rd., 314-394-3366

Best Mexican Restaurant
La Catrina
5220 Hampton Ave., 314-883-3357
Runner Up: Mi Ranchito, 887 Kingsland Ave., 314-863-1880

Best Cocktails
Planter's House
1000 Mississippi Ave., 314-696-2603
Runner Up: Frazer's Restaurant & Lounge, 1811 Pestalozzi St., 314-733-8646

Best Brunch
Carnivore STL
5257 Shaw Ave., 314-449-6328
Runner Up: Russell's on Macklind, 5400 Murdoch Ave., 314-553-9994

Best Bartenders
Duke's Soulard
2001 Menard St., 314-833-6686
Runner Up: Kari McGinness (Cleveland-Heath), 106 N Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois; 618-307-4830

Best Doughnuts
Donut Drive-In
6525 Chippewa St., 314-623-7714
Runner Up: Old Town Donuts, 510 North New Florissant Rd., 314-831-0907

Best Neighborhood Restaurant
Pit Stop - STL
2130 Macklind Ave., 314-696-2999
Runner Up: The Original Crusoe's Restaurant, 3152 Osceola St., 314-351-0620

Best Italian Restaurant
Anthonino's Taverna
2225 Macklind Ave., 314-773-4455
Runner Up: Trattoria Marcella, 3600 Watson Rd., 314-352-7706

Best Chef
Percy Parker (Duke's Soulard)
2001 Menard St., 314-833-6686
Runner Up: Tyler Layton (Twisted Tree Steakhouse), 10701 Watson Rd., 314-394-3366

Best 3 a.m. Bar
The Gramophone
4243 Manchester Ave., 314-531-5700
Runner Up: Patrick McKeane's Pub, 3152 Osceola St., 314-351-0620

Best Patio
Molly's in Soulard
816 Geyer Ave., 314-241-6200
Runner Up: Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811

Best Barbeque
Hogtown Smokehouse
6301 Clayton Ave., 314-899-0550
Runner Up: BEAST Craft BBQ Co., 20 South Belt West, Belleville; 618-257-9000

Best Indian Restaurant
House of India
8501 Delmar Blvd., 314-567-6850
Runner Up: India Rasoi, 25 North Euclid Ave., 314-361-6911

Best New Bar
Twisted Tavern STL
3606 West Outer Rd., 314-900-1331
Runner Up: Golden Hoosierm 3707 South Kingshighway, 314-354-8044

Best Chain Restaurant
Syberg's
Multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560
Runner Up: Lion's Choice, 6630 Chippewa St., 314-352-5466

Best Restaurant for Vegetarians
Tree House Restaurant
3177 South Grand Blvd., 314-696-2110
Runner Up: Frida's, 622 North and South Rd., 314-727-6500

Best Restaurant When Someone Else Pays
Twisted Tree Steakhouse Restaurant
10701 Watson Rd., 314-394-3366
Runner Up: Tony's, 105 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton; 314-221-7007

Best Takeout/Curbside
J's Pitaria
91 Concord Plaza Shopping Center, 314-270-8005
Runner Up: Syberg's, multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560

Best Food Truck
Tuk Tuk Thai
@tuktukthaistl
Runner Up: Seoul Taco, seoultaco.com/truck

Best Cajun/Creole
Broadway Oyster Bar
736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811
Runner Up: Sister Cities Cajun Restaurant, 3550 South Broadway, 314-405-0447

Best Chinese Restaurant
Wonton King
8116 Olive Blvd., 314-567-9997
Runner Up: LuLu's Local Eatery, 3201 South Grand Blvd. 314-300-8215

Best Fried Chicken
Original Crusoe's
3152 Osceola St., 314-351-0620
Runner Up: Hodak's, 2100 Gravois Ave., 314-776-7292

Best Martini
Cleveland-Heath
 106 N Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois; 618-307-4830
Runner Up: The Gin Room, 3200 South Grand Blvd. 314-771-3411

Best Bar
Duke's Soulard
2001 Menard St., 314-833-6686
Runner Up: Helen Fitzgerald's Irish Grill & Pub, 3650 S. Lindbergh Blvd., 314-984-0026

Best Pizza That Isn't St. Louis Style
Blackthorn Pub & Pizza
3735 Wyoming St., 314-776-0534
Runner Up: Katie's Pizza & Pasta, 9568 Manchester Rd., 314-942-6555

Best Coffeehouse
Sweet Em's Coffee & Ice Cream
6330 Clayton Ave., 314-875-9174
Runner Up: Rise Coffee, 4176 Manchester Ave., 314-405-8171

Best Deli/Sandwich
Blues City Deli
2438 McNair Ave., 314-773-8225
Runner Up: Gioia's Deli, 1934 Macklind Ave. / 314-766-9410

Best New Restaurant
Navin's BBQ
3559 Arsenal St., 314-449-1185
Runner Up: Twisted Tavern STL, 3606 West Outer Rd., Arnold 314-900-1331

Best Sports Bar
Duke's Soulard
2001 Menard St., 314-833-6686
Runner Up: Syberg's, multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560

Best Gay Bar
Just John
4112 Manchester Ave. 314-371-1333
Runner Up: Rehab Bar and Grill, 4054 Chouteau Ave., 314-371-1333

Best Comfort Food
Grace Meat+Three
4270 Manchester Ave., 314-553-2700
Runner Up: Piccadilly on Manhattan, 7201 Piccadilly Ave. / 314-646-0016

Best Outdoor Dining
Pit Stop - STL
2130 Macklind Ave., 314-696-2999
Runner Up: John D. McGurk's Irish Pub and Garden, 1200 Russell Blvd., 314-776-8309

Best Flavored Whiskey
Jack Daniel's Honey
Runner Up: Jack Daniel's Apple



Full text

1 2 3 4

Tags:

Email
Print
Share
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to the Best of St. Louis 2021 Read More

  2. Best St. Louis-Style Pizza Read More

  3. Arts & Entertainment Read More

  4. Food & Drink Read More

  5. Best Pizza That Isn’t St. Louis Style Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation