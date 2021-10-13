[image-1]



We asked, and you answered. Here are your picks for the 2021 Best of St. Louis Readers' Choice winners.



FOOD & DRINK



Best Ramen

Nudo House

Multiple locations including 6105-A Delmar Blvd. / 314-370-6970

Runner Up: Midtown Sushi & Ramen, 3674 Forest Park Ave., 314-328-2452

Best Restaurant to Close in the Past 12 Months

Southtown Pub

3707 South Kingshighway Blvd.

Runner Up: Gamlin Whisky House, 236 North Euclid Ave.

Best Chicken Wings

Syberg's

Multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560

Runner Up: Navin's BBQ, 3559 Arsenal St., 314-449-1185

Best Bakery

Nathaniel Reid Bakery

11243 Manchester Rd., 314-858-1019

Runner Up: Federhofer's Bakery, 9005 Gravois Rd., 314-832-5116

Best Greek Restaurant

Olympia Kebob House and Taverna

1543 McCausland Ave., 314-781-1299

Runner Up: Michael's Bar & Grill, 7101 Manchester Ave., 314-644-2240

Best Place for Day Drinking

Broadway Oyster Bar

736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811

Runner Up: Duke's, 2001 Menard St. / 314-833-6686

Best Sushi Restaurant

Cafe Mochi

3221 South Grand Blvd. #1013 314-773-5000

Runner Up: Sushi Ai, 910 Olive St., 314-558-7888

Best Seafood

Broadway Oyster Bar

736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811

Runner Up: Peacemaker Lobster & Crab, 1831 Sidney St., 314-772-8858

Best Burger

Mac's Local Eats

1821 Cherokee St., 314-393-7713

Runner Up: O'Connell's Pub, 4652 Shaw Ave., 314-773-6600

Best St. Louis Style Pizza

Dogtown Pizza

dogtownpizza.com

Runner Up: Syberg's, multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560

Best Burger (Non-Beef Division)

Frida's

622 North and South Rd. 314-727-6500

Runner Up: Mac's Local Eats, 1821 Cherokee St., 314-393-7713

Best Fast-Casual Restaurant

J's Pitaria

91 Concord Plaza Shopping Center, 314-270-8005

Runner Up: Syberg's, multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560

Best Tacos

Mission Taco Joint

908 Lafayette Ave., 314-858-8226

Runner Up: Taco Circus, 4940 Southwest Ave., 314-899-0061

Best Desserts

Russell's on Macklind

5400 Murdoch Ave., 314-533-9994

Runner Up: Cyrano's Cafe, 603 East Lockwood Ave. 314-963-3232

Best Frozen Pizza (Local)

Dogtown Pizza

Runner Up: Syberg's, multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560

Best Thai Restaurant

King and I

3155-3157 South Grand Blvd., 314-771-1777

Runner Up: Pearl Cafe, 8416 North Lindbergh Blvd., 314-831-3701

Best Margarita

Chava's Mexican Restaurant

925 Geyer Ave. #3921, 314-241-5503

Runner Up: Mission Taco, 908 Lafayette Ave., 314-858-8226

Best Steaks

Tucker's Place

2117 South 12th St., 314-772-5977

Runner Up: Twisted Tree Steakhouse, 10701 Watson Rd., 314-394-3366

Best Mexican Restaurant

La Catrina

5220 Hampton Ave., 314-883-3357

Runner Up: Mi Ranchito, 887 Kingsland Ave., 314-863-1880

Best Cocktails

Planter's House

1000 Mississippi Ave., 314-696-2603

Runner Up: Frazer's Restaurant & Lounge, 1811 Pestalozzi St., 314-733-8646

Best Brunch

Carnivore STL

5257 Shaw Ave., 314-449-6328

Runner Up: Russell's on Macklind, 5400 Murdoch Ave., 314-553-9994

Best Bartenders

Duke's Soulard

2001 Menard St., 314-833-6686

Runner Up: Kari McGinness (Cleveland-Heath), 106 N Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois; 618-307-4830

Best Doughnuts

Donut Drive-In

6525 Chippewa St., 314-623-7714

Runner Up: Old Town Donuts, 510 North New Florissant Rd., 314-831-0907

Best Neighborhood Restaurant

Pit Stop - STL

2130 Macklind Ave., 314-696-2999

Runner Up: The Original Crusoe's Restaurant, 3152 Osceola St., 314-351-0620

Best Italian Restaurant

Anthonino's Taverna

2225 Macklind Ave., 314-773-4455

Runner Up: Trattoria Marcella, 3600 Watson Rd., 314-352-7706

Best Chef

Percy Parker (Duke's Soulard)

2001 Menard St., 314-833-6686

Runner Up: Tyler Layton (Twisted Tree Steakhouse), 10701 Watson Rd., 314-394-3366

Best 3 a.m. Bar

The Gramophone

4243 Manchester Ave., 314-531-5700

Runner Up: Patrick McKeane's Pub, 3152 Osceola St., 314-351-0620

Best Patio

Molly's in Soulard

816 Geyer Ave., 314-241-6200

Runner Up: Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811

Best Barbeque

Hogtown Smokehouse

6301 Clayton Ave., 314-899-0550

Runner Up: BEAST Craft BBQ Co., 20 South Belt West, Belleville; 618-257-9000

Best Indian Restaurant

House of India

8501 Delmar Blvd., 314-567-6850

Runner Up: India Rasoi, 25 North Euclid Ave., 314-361-6911

Best New Bar

Twisted Tavern STL

3606 West Outer Rd., 314-900-1331

Runner Up: Golden Hoosierm 3707 South Kingshighway, 314-354-8044

Best Chain Restaurant

Syberg's

Multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560

Runner Up: Lion's Choice, 6630 Chippewa St., 314-352-5466

Best Restaurant for Vegetarians

Tree House Restaurant

3177 South Grand Blvd., 314-696-2110

Runner Up: Frida's, 622 North and South Rd., 314-727-6500

Best Restaurant When Someone Else Pays

Twisted Tree Steakhouse Restaurant

10701 Watson Rd., 314-394-3366

Runner Up: Tony's, 105 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton; 314-221-7007

Best Takeout/Curbside

J's Pitaria

91 Concord Plaza Shopping Center, 314-270-8005

Runner Up: Syberg's, multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560

Best Food Truck

Tuk Tuk Thai

@tuktukthaistl

Runner Up: Seoul Taco, seoultaco.com/truck

Best Cajun/Creole

Broadway Oyster Bar

736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811

Runner Up: Sister Cities Cajun Restaurant, 3550 South Broadway, 314-405-0447

Best Chinese Restaurant

Wonton King

8116 Olive Blvd., 314-567-9997

Runner Up: LuLu's Local Eatery, 3201 South Grand Blvd. 314-300-8215

Best Fried Chicken

Original Crusoe's

3152 Osceola St., 314-351-0620

Runner Up: Hodak's, 2100 Gravois Ave., 314-776-7292

Best Martini

Cleveland-Heath

106 N Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois; 618-307-4830

Runner Up: The Gin Room, 3200 South Grand Blvd. 314-771-3411

Best Bar

Duke's Soulard

2001 Menard St., 314-833-6686

Runner Up: Helen Fitzgerald's Irish Grill & Pub, 3650 S. Lindbergh Blvd., 314-984-0026

Best Pizza That Isn't St. Louis Style

Blackthorn Pub & Pizza

3735 Wyoming St., 314-776-0534

Runner Up: Katie's Pizza & Pasta, 9568 Manchester Rd., 314-942-6555

Best Coffeehouse

Sweet Em's Coffee & Ice Cream

6330 Clayton Ave., 314-875-9174

Runner Up: Rise Coffee, 4176 Manchester Ave., 314-405-8171

Best Deli/Sandwich

Blues City Deli

2438 McNair Ave., 314-773-8225

Runner Up: Gioia's Deli, 1934 Macklind Ave. / 314-766-9410

Best New Restaurant

Navin's BBQ

3559 Arsenal St., 314-449-1185

Runner Up: Twisted Tavern STL, 3606 West Outer Rd., Arnold 314-900-1331

Best Sports Bar

Duke's Soulard

2001 Menard St., 314-833-6686

Runner Up: Syberg's, multiple locations including 7802 Gravois Rd., 314-832-3560

Best Gay Bar

Just John

4112 Manchester Ave. 314-371-1333

Runner Up: Rehab Bar and Grill, 4054 Chouteau Ave., 314-371-1333

Best Comfort Food

Grace Meat+Three

4270 Manchester Ave., 314-553-2700

Runner Up: Piccadilly on Manhattan, 7201 Piccadilly Ave. / 314-646-0016

Best Outdoor Dining

Pit Stop - STL

2130 Macklind Ave., 314-696-2999

Runner Up: John D. McGurk's Irish Pub and Garden, 1200 Russell Blvd., 314-776-8309

Best Flavored Whiskey

Jack Daniel's Honey

Runner Up: Jack Daniel's Apple





GOODS & SERVICES

Best Gift Shop

STL Style House

3159 Cherokee St., 314-898-0001

Runner Up: Urban Matter, 3179 South Grand Blvd., 314-769-9349

Best Thrift Shop

Goodwill

Multiple locations including 1727 Locust St., 314-241-3464

Runner Up: Savers, 9618 Watson Rd., 314-849-1179

Best Hardware Store

True Value

Multiple locations, including 7320 Manchester Rd., Maplewood; 314-647-1411

Runner Up: Edele & Mertz Hardware, 1822 South Broadway, 314-421-2131

Best Garden Center

Frisella Nursery

550 Highway F, Defiance; 636-798-2555

Runner Up: Flowers & Weeds, 3201 Cherokee St., 314-776-2887

Best Smoke Shop (General)

Coughing Cardinal

2131 Barrett Station Rd., 314-996-2473

Runner Up: Emporium, 6254 Delmar Blvd., 314-721-6277

Best Car Repair

Webster Groves Complete Auto Repair

#2 S Old Orchard Ave., Webster Groves, 314-961-2728

Runner Up: Coates Brothers Auto Repair, 6405 Manchester Ave., 314-647-2334

Best Medical Marijuana Dispensary

North Dispensary

1709 Hwy Z, Pevely; 636-224-2885

Runner Up: 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis, multiple locations including 5501 Chippewa St., 314-330-2118

Best Clothing Boutique

STL Style House

3159 Cherokee St., 314-898-0001

Runner Up: Paperdolls Boutique, 12095 Manchester Rd., 314-858-9355

Best Pet Groomer

Dogtowne Grooming

1138 Tamm Ave., 314-645-7008

Runner Up: Four Muddy Paws, 1211 Park Ave., 314-773-7297

Best Jewelry Store

Paramount Jewelers

7348 Manchester Ave., 314-645-1122

Runner Up: Vincent's Jewelers, 11733 Olive Blvd., 314-989-9030

Best Salon

Formation Salon and Spa

8369 Olive Blvd., 314-733-5363

Runner Up: Salon Melange, 1218 Tamm Ave., 314-651-5088

Best CBD Shop

CBD Kratom

Multiple locations including 3161 Morgan Ford Rd., 314-202-8330

Runner Up: Root 66, Multiple locations including, 3737 South Grand Blvd., 314-257-0816

Best Florist

Flowers and Weeds

3201 Cherokee St., 314-776-2887

Runner Up: Walter Knoll, 2765 Lasalle St., 314-352-7575

Best Sex Shop

Hustler Hollywood

9802 Natural Bridge Rd., 314-428-5069

Runner Up: Patricia's, 3552 Gravois Ave., 314-664-4040

Best Comics Store

Apotheosis Comics & Lounge

3206 South Grand Blvd. 314-802-7090

Runner Up: StL Comics Toys & More, 4117 Old Highway 94 South, 314-537-9971

Best Grocery

Schnucks

Multiple locations including 3430 South Grand Blvd., 314-772-5500

Runner Up: Straub's, 8282 Forsyth Blvd., Clayton, 314-725-2121

Best Hotel

Moonrise

6177 Delmar Blvd., 314-721-1111

Runner Up: Angad Arts Hotel, 3550 Samuel Shepard Dr. 314-561-0033

Best Mall

West County Center

80 West County Center Dr. 314-228-2020

Runner Up: Saint Louis Galleria, 1155 Galleria, 314-571-7000

Best Antique Store

Emporium St. Louis

9410 Manchester Rd., 314-962-7300

Runner Up: Gringo Jones, 4740 Shaw Blvd., 314-664-1666

Best Place To Get a Mani/Pedi

Beautiful Nails

Multiple locations including 8721 Manchester Rd., 314-968-9973

Runner Up: Central West End Nails & Spa, 4904 Laclede Ave., 314-776-9090

Most LGBTQ-Friendly Brand

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire

Runner Up: Arch Apparel, 2335 South Hanley Rd., Brentwood; 314-601-3122

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Best Radio Show

The Rizzuto Show

Runner Up: The Roots' Friday Happy Hour, hosted by Charlie Hubbard

Best All-Ages Venue

The Factory

17105 North Outer 40 Rd., 314-423-8500

Runner Up: The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., 314-726-6161

Best Blues Club

BB's Jass, Blues & Soups

700 South Broadway, 314-436-5222

Runner Up: Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811

Best Local Album

Turtle Circus — Emperor of Fools

Runner Up: Andrew & the Dolls — Gasoline

Best Live Music Venue to Close in the Past 12 Months

Bootleg at the Atomic Cowboy

4144 Manchester Ave.

Runner Up: The Ready Room, 4194 Manchester Ave.

Best Movie Theater

Hi-Pointe Theatre

1005 McCausland Ave., 314-995-6273

Runner Up: The Chase Park Plaza, 212 Kingshighway Blvd., 314-367-0101

Best Hip-Hop Club

Pepper Lounge

2005 Locust St., 314-241-2005

Runner Up: Al's Lounge, 2731 US-67, 314-839-9850

Best Band Name

Saint Boogie Brass Band

Runner Up: Aaron Kamm and the One Drops

Best Concert of the Past Year

The Roots at the Factory

Runner Up: Foo Fighters at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Best Radio Station

The Roots FM

Runner Up: KDHX

Best Jazz Club

Jazz at the Bistro

3536 Washington Ave., 314-571-6000

Runner Up: The Dark Room at the Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square, 314-710-5643

Best Recording Studio

Shock City Studio

2200 Gravois Ave. #100, 314-771-3099

Runner Up: Gaslight Studio & Lounge, 4916 Shaw Ave., 314-499-7488

Best Live Music Venue

The Factory

17105 North Outer 40 Rd., 314-423-8500

Runner Up: Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 South Broadway, 314-621-8811

Best Local Artist

Saint Boogie Brass Band

Runner Up: Aaron Kamm and the One Drops

Best Film Series

St. Louis International Film Festival

Runner Up: America's Last Little Italy: The Hill

Best Dance Company

Big Muddy Dance

Runner Up: Saint Louis Ballet

Best Rock Club

Old Rock House

1200 South 7th St., 314-588-0505

Runner Up: The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Rd. 314-423-8500





SPORTS & RECREATION

Best Gym

Big Fitness Personal Training

1904 Washington Ave., 314-384-8273

Runner Up: House of Pain Gym, 12632 Dorsett Rd., 314-451-1010

Best Camping within an Hour of St. Louis

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park

Runner Up: Tom Sauk Mountain State Park (drive fast)

Best Bike Path

Grant's Trail

Runner Up: Forest Park

Best Hiking Trail

Castlewood State Park

Runner Up: Forest Park

Best Day Trip Destination

Ste. Genevieve

Runner Up: Elephant Rocks

Best Public Park

Forest Park

Runner Up: Tower Grove Park

Best Public Pool

Maplewood Family Aquatic Center

7550 Lohmeyer Ave., 314-636-3665

Runner Up: Shaw Park Aquatic Center, 111 South Brentwood Blvd. 314-290-8590

Best Bike Shop

Big Shark Bicycle Company

1155 South Big Bend Blvd., 314-862-1188

Runner Up: Mike's Bikes STL, 324 North Euclid Ave., 314-875-0080

Best Running Trail

Forest Park

Runner Up: Creve Coeur Lake

Best Yoga Studio

Brick City Yoga

2759 Wyoming St., 314-802-8770

Runner Up: Urban Breath Yoga, 4237 Manchester Ave., 314-421-9642

Best Bowling Alley

Saratoga Lanes

2725 Sutton Blvd. A, Maplewood; 314-645-5308

Runner Up: Tropicana Lanes, 7960 Clayton Rd., Richmond Heights, 314-781-0282

PEOPLE & PLACES

Best Neighborhood to Live

Dogtown

Runner Up: The Hill

Best Cardinals Player

Yadier Molina

Runner Up: Adam Wainwright

Best Politician

Cori Bush

Runner Up: Josh Hawley

Best Journalist

Bill McClellan

Runner Up: Kevin Johnson

Best Place for a Last Date

Forest Park

5595 Grand Dr.

Runner Up: Ted Drewes, 6726 Chippewa St., 314-481-2652

Best Villian

Stan Kroenke

Runner Up: Rex Sinquefield

Best Blues Player

Ryan O'Reilly

Runner Up: Jordan Binnington

Best Attorney

Jennifer Mocabee

Runner Up: Jeff Singer

Best Place for a First Date

Missouri Botanical Garden

4344 Shaw Blvd., 314-577-5100

Runner Up: Forest Park, 5595 Grand Dr.

Best Place to Live

Dogtown

Runner Up: Tower Grove

Best Cheap Thrill

City Museum

750 North 16th St., 314-231-2489

Runner Up: The St. Louis Wheel, 201 South 18th St., 314-923-3960

Best Activist

Cori Bush

Runner Up: Kayla Reed





