Best Old Building 

The old Divoll Branch Library in Hyde Park, constructed in 1909, is one of five surviving Carnegie libraries in St. Louis. Named after Ira Divoll, "the father of public libraries in St. Louis" and superintendent for the St. Louis Public Schools in the 1860s, it was one of the first in the country to feature children's books.

While the library closed in 1965, it is currently undergoing restoration, with plans to create an arts and sciences museum in the space. And keeping watch over the old library is the Corinthian Grand Avenue Water Tower.