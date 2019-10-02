Goods & Services

Staff Pick

Best Pet Groomers 

Blue Ribbon Grooming

click to enlarge gsbostlblueribbon-2740f7a95fe80f92.png

Blue Ribbon Grooming

330 Selma Avenue, Webser Groves; 314-968-5566

For show-dog style at shop-on-the-corner prices, the only place to visit is Blue Ribbon Grooming. The chorus of barking dogs here is joyous instead of the usual tortured howls, because these dogs know that they are in the hands of greatness. The owner and lead groomer has a history of grooming show poodles, and it shows in your dog's stylish, precise cut. Her steady hands are all about precision and efficiency as she produces show-quality trims while keeping your pup calm and happy during what might be an otherwise stressful situation. Dogs know, you see. And in the case of Blue Ribbon Grooming, they know that they are not only getting freshened up but also being cared for by a person with decades of experience who understands them. Blue Ribbon Grooming deserves a spot in the Winner's Circle.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Previous Winners

  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation