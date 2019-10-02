Best Pet Groomers 

For show-dog style at shop-on-the-corner prices, the only place to visit is Blue Ribbon Grooming. The chorus of barking dogs here is joyous instead of the usual tortured howls, because these dogs know that they are in the hands of greatness. The owner and lead groomer has a history of grooming show poodles, and it shows in your dog's stylish, precise cut. Her steady hands are all about precision and efficiency as she produces show-quality trims while keeping your pup calm and happy during what might be an otherwise stressful situation. Dogs know, you see. And in the case of Blue Ribbon Grooming, they know that they are not only getting freshened up but also being cared for by a person with decades of experience who understands them. Blue Ribbon Grooming deserves a spot in the Winner's Circle.