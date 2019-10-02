Best Pinball 

If you want to really play some pinball, don't slow your roll at Dave & Buster's or drop all of your quarters on some little crappy game at a dive bar. Head to the place where you know it's going to be on fire: the Silver Ballroom in Bevo Mill. Named after the silver ball that is the star of any pinball game, this joint has a whole room dedicated to the pastime, with a barroom to match. The pinball-knowledgeable staff can point you in the direction of the newest or rarest games in the room, some of which get switched out frequently so that the bar's many regulars can try something new. You can even make a night of it at the Silver Ballroom now, because Party Bear Pizza and Tiny Chef (tasty pie and Korean street food) are serving hot and delicious meals right out of the tiny kitchen in the back. Why would you need to go anywhere else?