Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Pizza (St. Louis-Style) 

ick and Elena's Pizzeria

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS - Nick and Elena's Pizzeria.

Nick and Elena's Pizzeria

3007 Woodson Road, Overland; 314-427-6566

At Nick and Elena's Pizzeria, the employees wear shirts warning their customers that there are "real Italians working in the kitchen" and to expect the sort of passionate outpourings — and accompanying curse words — that can happen when you put a bunch of Sicilians together in front of a pizza oven. Even if they operated in monastic silence, however, you'd know that this Overland old-school pizzeria is the real deal. Nick and Elena's St. Louis-style pizzas are perfection of the form, a cracker-thin crust that somehow manages to stay crisp, even at the typically flimsy, STL-style middle. This allows the pizza to hold up to whatever toppings and cheesy goo you decide to pile on top of it. And that goo! Nick and Elena's Provel and sweet tomato sauce amalgamation is balanced into near-equal parts so it's more like a rich sauce. Nevermind the noise in the kitchen; this pizza will leave you speechless.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation