Best Pizza (St. Louis-Style) 

At Nick and Elena's Pizzeria, the employees wear shirts warning their customers that there are "real Italians working in the kitchen" and to expect the sort of passionate outpourings — and accompanying curse words — that can happen when you put a bunch of Sicilians together in front of a pizza oven. Even if they operated in monastic silence, however, you'd know that this Overland old-school pizzeria is the real deal. Nick and Elena's St. Louis-style pizzas are perfection of the form, a cracker-thin crust that somehow manages to stay crisp, even at the typically flimsy, STL-style middle. This allows the pizza to hold up to whatever toppings and cheesy goo you decide to pile on top of it. And that goo! Nick and Elena's Provel and sweet tomato sauce amalgamation is balanced into near-equal parts so it's more like a rich sauce. Nevermind the noise in the kitchen; this pizza will leave you speechless.