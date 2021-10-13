Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Pizza That Isn’t St. Louis Style 

Pizza Tree

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS - PIZZA TREE
  • GOOGLE MAPS
  • PIZZA TREE
You have to grow up in St. Louis to really have an appreciation for St. Louis-style pizza. When people first see it, it’s the thinness of the crust that first catches their attention. And then when people first taste it, it’s the insane texture of the cheese that is the deciding factor for if they enjoy it or never want to try it again. Provel is a love or hate relationship. And if you decide you really can’t stand it and have put some distance between yourself and St. Louis-style pizzas, the pies they serve at Pizza Tree (909 Cherry Street; Columbia, Missouri; 573-874-9925) are considered universally delicious. Located in Columbia, Pizza Tree is well worth the drive from St. Louis if you’re down for a little adventure with your dining. The ingredients are fresh, the flavors are fantastic and you can even order by the slice if you’d like to try a little of everything. Remember to grab an extra pie for the road so you can have pizza leftovers for breakfast the next day, too. Now that’s livin’. —Jaime Lees

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

  1. Welcome to the Best of St. Louis 2021 Read More

  2. Best St. Louis-Style Pizza Read More

  3. Arts & Entertainment Read More

  4. Best of St. Louis: Reader's Choice Read More

  5. Food & Drink Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation