Best Place for A First Date 

First dates can be so awkward. Where do you go? What do you talk about? And on a first date, you don't want to come off as cheap, but you don't want to spend too much money either. How do you balance all of this? Well, to solve all of these problems, hit up the Grand Hall at Union Station. It's the perfect destination for a first date. The beauty of the space will give you a conversation topic. You can show up knowledgeable about the history of the place, or you and your date can learn about the gorgeous space together from one of the spectacular videos that is projected onto the ceiling once per hour. The place is impressive, and the prices are more than fair for such an grand experience. Do it up right at the Grand Hall.