People & Places

Staff Pick

Best Place for a Grown-Up Birthday Party 

Top Notch Axe Throwing

click to enlarge GOOGLE EARTH - Top Notch Axe Throwing.
  • GOOGLE EARTH
  • Top Notch Axe Throwing.

Top Notch Axe Throwing

440 North Fourth Street #170, 314-885-1242

It's your birthday! A day of merriment and cake, of libations and good friends, a day that brings you one step closer to the grave, spurred on by the relentless march of your fragile body's mortal decay. Time to celebrate! And what better way to toast another trip around the sun than by getting blind drunk and hurling bladed weapons at a handpainted wooden target? Top Notch Axe Throwing has you covered. Sure, axes are the main attraction here, but Top Notch has even expanded its roster of razor-sharp projectiles, adding ninja stars and throwing cards to its formidable arsenal. Best of all, the establishment has a BYOB policy, meaning you'll barely even feel it when you land a funny bounce and end up with a bladed weapon sticking out of your arm. Just make sure to cover any vital arteries, lest that aforementioned march hasten to a sprint.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation