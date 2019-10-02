Best Place for a Kid's Birthday Party 

There are plenty of places in St. Louis to entertain your kids, and many of them are even free. But most of them are completely unsuitable for a kid's birthday party. For a birthday party, you need food. And decorations. And fun. And you also need an enclosed space so you don't lose someone else's child. At Incredible Pizza you can have all of that and more. This warehouse-sized party palace boasts indoor go-karts, rooms full of arcade games and a 150-item buffet that includes kid favorites like pizza, brownies, hot dogs, pasta and mac and cheese. Birthday party packages with per-person pricing are available, too, so you can skip all of the planning and just show up with the rugrats and get to partying.