Best Place for a Last Date 

City Museum

City Museum.

City Museum

750 North Sixteenth Street, 314-231-2489

There are two moves here, and both can be executed at the top of the ten-story spiral slide. Your first option is to explain the various reasons why this is not working for you and will not work for you in the future. Be kind but direct. This is not a time for waffling. When you're done, drop into your ready-made escape hatch, yelling "wheeee!" all the way to freedom. The second option is similar, but in this version, you let your flickering flame climb into the mouth of the slide, lean down and just as you give this ill-suited match a little nudge into the void, whisper, "It's over." Step out of line and go get yourself a grilled cheese at Beatnik Bob's.

