Best Place for Day Drinking 

Illinois

Pop's is always there for you.

RYAN KELLEY

St. Louis is known as a drinking town. We’re beer lovers who are also known to enjoy a cocktail from time to time, too. And though we have multiple entertainment districts that provide ample alcohol experiences in the evening, during the day the best place to go to get tipsy is just across the river in Illinois. It’s the variety of different drinking destinations offered here that impresses — from drinking along the Mississippi River at the Loading Dock, to hiding from the sunshine in Pop’s NightClub & Concert Venue, to sipping suds at Fast Eddie’s Bon Air, to slamming brews between betting on horses in Collinsville. Best of all, these locations are just a quick Uber away, so you can easily hire a car and still get home without issue if your designated driver slips up and gets you into a pickle. —Jaime Lees

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

