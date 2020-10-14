Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Best Place to Catch a Wave 

Gateway Arch Riverboats

click to enlarge TRACY HUNTER/FLICKR - Gateway Arch Riverboats
  • TRACY HUNTER/FLICKR
50 S Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard, 877-982-1410

Some people go all the way to the Ozarks for a glimpse of water, but we have the Mighty Mississippi right next door, and she always provides. You can fish in the river or drop in your own boat for a local tour, but even if you don’t have your own fishing pole or boat there is still a reason to get out on the water. Gateway Arch Riverboats offers a few different options when it comes to enjoying the river. Booked through the Gateway Arch website, there are different cruise options available to check out (including their usual dinner cruise and an Oktoberfest cruise), and best of all, they all include access to the breezy rooftop where you can get away from breathing the same air as your fellow passengers. — Jaime Lees

