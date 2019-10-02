Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best Place to Dine Alone 

Pie Guy Pizza

click to enlarge MABEL SUEN - You're never alone with a slice from Pi Guy Pizza.
  • MABEL SUEN
  • You're never alone with a slice from Pi Guy Pizza.

Pie Guy Pizza

4189 Manchester Avenue, 314-899-0444

It's closing time on a Friday night in the Grove, you've had one (or ten) too many drinks, and you're not quite ready to go home. If all that booze is making you crave carbs, or you just don't want the party to end, head to Pie Guy Pizza for a slice. Fortunately for you, Pie Guy stays open until midnight Tuesday through Thursday and 'til 3:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Owner Mitch Frost knew that late-night eats were needed in town when he opened Pie Guy last year, and boy was he right: The later the hour, the crazier the scene at Pie Guy's walk-up window. Now no night out feels complete without grabbing a pepperoni or vegan pesto slice before calling a Lyft home.

