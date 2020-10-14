Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Best Place to Find Food in the Wild 

Eckert’s Apple Orchards

click to enlarge COURTESY ECKERT'S INC. - Apple season is the best.
  • COURTESY ECKERT'S INC.
  • Apple season is the best.

Eckert’s Apple Orchards

Multiple locations including 951 South Green Mount Road, Belleville; 618-233-0513

Everyone loves apples, and the best tasting apple is always the one that you picked off of a tree yourself. The freshness just can’t be beat. The start of pick-your-own-apple season at Eckert’s usually draws lots of families looking to take the kids out on an adventure, but trips to the apple orchards are even more in demand now that parents are increasingly desperate to get their cooped-up children out of the house for some fresh air. Eckert’s has adjusted accordingly and not only instituted social distancing guidelines, but also switched their systems to allow for reservation-only booking to avoid overcrowding. They also installed partitions on their wagons and have placed handwashing stations throughout the grounds. Eckert’s currently offers apple picking at three local locations including 951 South Green Mount Road in Belleville, 20995 Eckert Orchard Road in Grafton and 2719 Eckert Orchard Lane in Millstadt. — Jaime Lees

Tags: ,

