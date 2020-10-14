You could spend every day in Forest Park and never get bored. The massive 1,326-acre park in the middle of the city has tons of history (it was famously the site of the 1904 World’s Fair), but it’s more than just that. Forest Park is the living, beating heart of St. Louis. This one spot holds so many of our local attractions, including the Saint Louis Zoo, the Saint Louis Science Center, the Saint Louis Art Museum, the Missouri History Museum and the Jewel Box. But in addition to these and other community gathering spots like the Muny, the Boathouse and Steinberg Skating Rink, the park also offers miles of bike and walking paths, gorgeous trees, peaceful ponds, graceful hills and plenty of open space to have a picnic or just stretch out on the grass and enjoy the view. If you’re looking to get away from it all without leaving the city, Forest Park is the perfect little escape. — Jaime Lees