Best Place to Get Fresh Food 

Farmers’ Markets

click to enlarge DOYLE MURPHY - Tower Grove Farmers Market.
  • DOYLE MURPHY
  • Tower Grove Farmers Market.

The freshest food is rarely found indoors, which is a fortunate coincidence since it’s also been best to try to stay outdoors for much of the year. And if you want your food so fresh that your lettuce comes with a little dirt on it and your tomatoes are still warm from the sun, the best place to find it is at a farmers’ market. From the classic Saturday market in Soulard to newer spots in Kirkwood, Ferguson and Tower Grove Park, outdoor markets are still by far the best place to find fresh food. You can’t beat the prices, either. When you buy directly from the farmers, you’re cutting out the middleman — which will do wonders for your food budget, too. — Jaime Lees

