Best Place to Have a Picnic 

Picnic Island in Forest Park

The Bridge to Picnic Island.

This spot in the center of Forest Park is the perfect place to lay down a blanket and have a Sunday afternoon picnic, as the name suggests. There are two bridges that connect the island to the rest of the park, separating it from other spots like Art Hill, which is just to the south. The suspension bridge makes a great spot for a post-picnic photoshoot for all you Instagrammers out there. There are no picnic tables, so a blanket might be a good idea. And just like everything else in 2020, don’t forget to socially distance from other visitors while you chow down on a ham and cheese sandwich. — Matt Woods

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

