Best Place to Hear Live Music 

Outdoors

click to enlarge VIA DRIVE IN STL - Concerts have gotten creative.
  • VIA DRIVE IN STL
  • Concerts have gotten creative.

Our friends in the music industry have been hit hard by the pandemic. Just like restaurants, most of their business is conducted indoors in close quarters, so our local industry professionals were some of the first people to lose their jobs, and they will also be some of the last people to get them back once this terrible time has passed. As with restaurants, though, they’re finding ways to bring you what you want. That’s why promoters have been going out of their way to deliver you quality outdoor musical entertainment all summer. From drive-in concerts at the closed St. Louis Outlet Mall to rooftop concerts at the Gaslight on the Hill to front porch concerts in your own neighborhood, the best (and, for most of this year, only) place to catch music has been outdoors. — Jaime Lees

