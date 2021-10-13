Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Best Place to Hide Behind Your Mask 

Planned Parenthood

While some think of masks as torture devices, others think of masks as invisibility cloaks. And there’s no other spot that many people would rather be invisible than when they’re entering the Central West End location of Planned Parenthood (4251 Forest Park Avenue; 314-531-7526). As the last abortion clinic in Missouri, this Planned Parenthood location catches a lot of action from protesters who often get up in the faces of patients just trying to access exams and annual pap smears. If you want your face covered anywhere, it’s around them. In addition to keeping you safe from the cooties outside, the mask will keep you safe from COVID-19 inside as you navigate your way through whatever issue you’re facing or preventative measures you’re taking to keep yourself healthy. —Jaime Lees

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

