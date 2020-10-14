Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Best Place to Hold Hands 

Laumeier Sculpture Park

click to enlarge MICAH USHER - Laumeier Sculpture Park.
  • MICAH USHER
  • Laumeier Sculpture Park.

Laumeier Sculpture Park

12580 Rott Road, 314-615-5278

Sometimes it’s easy to get lost in the bigness of life. Work, bills, family and other responsibilities often leave us scrambling from one obligation to the next. But if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that the best, most essential pleasures in life are also often the simplest. You never know how much you’ll miss human contact until you suddenly can’t kiss your family or hug your friends or snuggle up with your lover. Something as simple as holding hands during these times can make your heart soar. Even holding hands with gloves and masks can be lovely, especially if you’re doing it in a place like Laumeier Sculpture Park. This 105-acre open-air museum and sculpture park in Sunset Hills includes a 1.4-mile walking trail through beautiful woods and offers a new view around every corner, with more than 60 outdoor sculptures to enjoy as you stroll hand-in-hand and take it all in together. — Jaime Lees

