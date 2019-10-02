Best Place to Meet Men 

If you're trying to pick up a man, the best place to visit is online. But if you're trying to pick up a man in person, the best place to visit is the Whole Foods in Brentwood. The produce section there is a total meat market, if you see what we mean. For straight women and gay men, all they need to do is show up by the melons or the eggplants and men will come sniffing around. They'll make some produce joke, you'll giggle, and then the next thing you know you'll be exchanging numbers and scheduling your first date. The best part of this exchange is that it's in person, too. Skip the many mysteries involved with online dating and get yourself to Whole Foods.