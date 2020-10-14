Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Best Place to Ride Your Bike 

Great Rivers Greenway

click to enlarge PAUL SABLEMAN/FLICKR - The Trestle at Great Rivers Greenway.

Great Rivers Greenway

6174 Delmar Boulevard; 314-436-7009

Since it’s never a bad time to get out of the house and get some exercise, the Great Rivers Greenway is always available to offer the impressive array of parks and trails that snake around the metro area. And since keeping healthy and escaping the house has become a priority during the pandemic, it’s nice that this network of (mostly) paved paths connects not just neighborhoods but entirely different landscapes, from city to river to plains to creeks to parks and back again. Great Rivers Greenway spans 128 miles of path on which to stretch your legs and roll with the breeze on your face. But you won’t just be out there in the wild all on your own. They’ve also set up benches, bike racks and water fountains along the way so you can rest, repair and enjoy. — Jaime Lees

